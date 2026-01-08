AOC Shuts Down Fox News Host Over Stephen Miller Sex Comments

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez finally got payback for a disturbing remark Jesse Watters made months ago.

The New York congresswoman, 36, shut down an invitation to appear on the Fox News anchor’s primetime newscast after she was ambushed by a producer for the network on Wednesday.

The testy 30-second exchange, caught on camera by MeidasTouch’s Pablo Manríquez, started with a not-yet-identified Fox News producer telling Ocasio-Cortez, “Jesse Watters would like to invite you on his show.”

Fox Producer: Jesse Watters would like to invite you on his show



AOC: He has sexualized and harassed me on his show.



FP: That’s not true



AOC: He accused me of wanting to sleep with Stephen Miller. So why don’t you tell me what you think is acceptable to tell a woman. pic.twitter.com/MaPwsYQWy3 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2026

“That’s nice,” she responded. When the producer asked if she would accept the invitation, the conversation turned sour.

“He has sexualized me on his show. He has sexually harassed me on his show. He has engaged in horrific, sexually exploitative rhetoric,” she said.

After the producer retorted that her accusations were “not true,” Ocasio-Cortez quoted a bizarre remark that Watters made about her in October.

“It is true, because he accused me of sleeping—of wanting to ‘sleep with Stephen Miller.’ So why don’t you tell me what you think is acceptable to tell a woman?” she said before walking away.

The saga began in October last year, when the Democratic firebrand joked that White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller “looks like he’s, like, 4′10”” in an Instagram video poking fun at what she described as MAGA’s “insecure masculinity.”

Miller, 40, laughed off the comment during an interview on The Ingraham Angle while describing Ocasio-Cortez as a “trainwreck” and “a walking nightmare”—before confirming that he is, in fact, 5’10”.

But Watters wasn’t going to put the matter to rest so easily.

During an episode of The Five, co-host Dana Perino asked Watters, “Do you think that MAGA men are insulted by AOC?”

“No, I think AOC wants to sleep with Miller. It is so obvious. I’m sorry, you can’t have him,” the 47-year-old father of four said. “Miller is the best. I know him well socially, and the man is not overcompensating.”

The comment clearly didn’t sit well with Ocasio-Cortez, who had more to say in an X post on Wednesday night.

“You can either be a pervert or ask me to be on your little show. Not both,” she wrote. “Good luck!”

You can either be a pervert or ask me to be on your little show. Not both.



Good luck! https://t.co/RUYEgSrG2M — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 8, 2026

Fox News did not immediately return a request for comment.

Katie Miller, podcaster and wife of Stephen, couldn’t let the incident pass without comment. She reposted MeidasTouch’s original tweet with a message for AOC: “Why you so obsessed with my husband?”