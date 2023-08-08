Alexee Trevizo’s Lawyer Claims Hospital Killed Her Baby—Not Her
‘NOT A MURDER CASE’
The New Mexico teen accused of murdering her newborn and dumping him in the trash of a hospital restroom is now claiming that the hospital was responsible for the baby’s death, not her. An attorney for 19-year-old Alexee Trevizo said that morphine was the real culprit, which he alleges the hospital gave his client while she was “unknowingly” in labor, according to court filings obtained by DailyMail.com. The attorney added that Trevizo had no idea she was pregnant until she gave birth—which she did in the hospital’s bathroom after coming in for back pain. “There was no strangulation. This is not a murder case,” attorney Gary Mitchell was quoted saying. Trevizo and her legal team maintain that the baby was dead before she gave birth to him, but prosecutors claim that she strangled the baby before placing him in the waste bin.