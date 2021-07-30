Man Charged With Beheading Woman in Minnesota Intersection
NIGHTMARE
A Minnesota man was charged Friday with beheading a 56-year-old woman in broad daylight at an intersection in the Minneapolis suburb of Shakopee. Alexis Saborit, 42, is facing one count of second-degree intentional murder over the gruesome knife attack that killed America Mafalda Thayer, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. The slaying occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, in front of several horrified witnesses who were standing nearby. Police were dispatched to the scene after a caller said they saw a headless body being pulled out of a car owned by the victim. Cops arrived to find Thayer’s torso on the ground, with her head about a foot away. Video recorded by one witness through the window of their home reportedly showed Saborit pick Thayer’s head up by its hair. Saborit, who was apparently infuriated that Thayer wanted to end their relationship, was arrested about three blocks from a Travelodge Hotel where he was staying. Saborit was convicted in 2017 for assaulting Thayer, a gross misdemeanor. They had been dating for about seven years at that time, and Saborit was reportedly upset because he thought Thayer was talking to another man at a bar.