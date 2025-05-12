All the MAGA Musicals Trump’s Kennedy Center Could Perform

MAGA has been in an uproar lately about something vitally important to the nation.

Is it the tariffs that are about to tank the economy? No. Is it the fact that the Trump administration is actively looking to suspend habeas corpus? Absolutely not. Is it that President Trump is accepting a $400 million bribe-plane from Qatar to use as Air Force One? Somehow also no!

Instead, the right-wing chorus is furious about the fact that they might have to see a few understudies in a Kennedy Center production of “Les Miserables” next month. Egads.

According to a CNN report, as many as a dozen cast members in the show plan to call out on the night that Trump is attending. Beyond the dramatic production of a society rebelling against its uber-rich upper classes, however, the night that also includes a fundraiser that costs up to $2 million to attend.

But let’s put aside the fact that these cast members are basically just opting out of a political moment they never agreed to be a part of. (Although, ahem, I do feel like a lot of people are just skipping over that fact.) Because what I’m fascinated by is the fact that Republicans are getting into musical theatre.

Historically, Republicans haven’t been all that into the performing arts. Basically, Abraham Lincoln went to see “Our American Cousin” that one time, and ever since then the whole party has been like “You know what? We’ll stick to rodeos and NASCAR.”

President Donald Trump looks down from the Presidential Box in the Opera House at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on March 17, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a place for MAGA in musicals. In fact, I’d argue that there are relevant storylines everywhere, if you just know where to look.

Consider “The Sound of Music,” one of the most beloved musicals in history. Raindrops on roses and sassy nuns in the Swiss alps, what’s not to love? Well, the military leading man dumps an age-appropriate woman to date the nanny, whistles at her, then expects her to immediately become mother to seven children. And like a typical trad wife, Maria makes clothes from curtains and sings about her obsession with herding goats. The oldest kid? Dating a Nazi. I’m going to say that MAGA can find something to love here.

Moving on to “The Music Man.” Well, the ensemble cast villainizes a librarian, accusing her of promoting smutty books. Then a charismatic man shows up, gaslights the community with lies about what he will do for them and demands an over-the-top parade. Sound familiar?

And don’t get me started on “Annie,” the musical most sung by tiny little belters until “Frozen.” There’s an alcoholic woman wearing too much makeup appointed to a leadership position, in which she thwarts child labor laws. There’s a billionaire mogul who decides he wants a boy child, and is furious when he gets a girl. Oh, and that same billionaire? He has a weirdly close relationship with the President, demands leader of the free world stop everything to cater to his every whim, and hits on a much younger employee while insisting on being called “Daddy.”

Oh, and there is also cruelty to dogs.

Here’s the thing: I can’t pretend I’m not excited to watch them discover musical theatre. With Republicans canceling National Endowment for the Arts grants like they’re open-mic comedians who think they can say the “N” word, the performing arts world deserves all the paying customers it can get. Theatre is, by nature, the art of showing us all what it’s like to be someone else. And oh my god is that empathy needed right now.

And one last thing: understudies? They’re fantastic. I know this might not be something Donald Trump can wrap his head around, but understudies are the people who spend countless weeks rehearsing, not because they’ll get the big bow at the end, but just for the love of the game.

So if you ever get the honor of seeing an understudy step out onstage and become a star, take it. They are the heart and souls of the theater, and you’d be lucky to get to see one of them perform, much less ten.