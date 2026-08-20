Donald Trump has been with his 35-year-old blonde aide at least 18 days in the last month—a period in which First Lady Melania Trump has not been photographed with the president once.

A Daily Beast analysis found that Natalie Harp, a former right-wing TV host who now makes $150,000 annually as the president’s executive assistant, has been with Trump for at least 56 percent of the days since Melania last appeared publicly with him.

Donald Trump and Natalie Harp exit Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House on August 16. MANDEL NGAN/Mandel Ngan, Getty Images

Trump, 80, and Melania, 56, were last seen together at the World Cup final in New Jersey on July 19. The first lady has not been photographed since, over a month later.

Melania’s office did not respond to an email seeking comment, but insists that the first lady will get back to work on Thursday during a Rose Garden event to launch a “groundbreaking alliance” with her “Fostering the Future” initiative. The White House also did not respond to an email from the Daily Beast.

First Lady Melania Trump has not been photographed since the World Cup final on July 19. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Trump’s relationship with Harp, who is 45 years his junior, has apparently been stirring up drama behind the scenes at the White House. Harp, who provides the president with a steady flow of social media content outside the usual chain of command, has come into the spotlight amid White House leaks about her obsessive behavior toward Trump, including alleged love letters in which she declared that he is “all that matters to me.”

Harp was also among the select few people in Trump’s inner circle who traveled with him on a “decoy plane” when there was a credible threat against Air Force One on July 8 in Turkey. Other top officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, flew on the plane the Secret Service deemed unsafe for the president to ride.

More recently, during the period in which Melania has been out of public view, Harp was confirmed to be with the president on July 19, 21, 24, 27, 28, 29, 31, as well as on Aug. 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, and 16, according to a Daily Beast review.

Natalie Harp was near President Donald Trump when he returned to the White House from the World Cup final on July 19—the same day First Lady Melania Trump was seen with the president. Tom Brenner/Getty Images

That includes Harp traveling with Trump to the White House in close proximity to him on Marine One upon returning from the World Cup final last month, and her returning to the Oval Office on Sunday after a weekend trip to the president’s Bedminster golf club.

Donald Trump's executive assistant, Natalie Harp, carries a duffel bag as the president leaves for a weekend trip on Aug. 14. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Harp was also spotted leaving the White House with Trump en route to Lindsey Graham’s funeral on July 28, which Melania skipped amid other high-profile absences this summer.

Melania Trump did not travel to a dignified transfer of U.S. troops killed by Iran last month, but Natalie Harp did, wearing a black dress. Evan Vucci/Reuters

Harp also attended the dignified transfer of U.S. soldiers killed by Iran on July 22, which Melania did not attend. She traveled with the president again that same week to visit Michigan, where he spoke to workers at the General Motors Milford Proving Ground on July 27.

The top aide also traveled with Trump to the 2026 Patriot Games in Ohio on Aug. 11, and to Uniondale, New York, for a speech on Aug. 14, suggesting that the president wants her at his side even when he is away from Washington.

MAGA melted down when Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff said this week that Trump “doesn’t want to do the job” and “wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the emir of Qatar.”

Natalie Harp exits Marine One during Trump’s July trip to Michigan. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Insiders are now offering jaw-dropping insight into the inner workings of MAGA 2.0, describing Harp as a gatekeeper of what information reaches the president.

Former MAGA darling Marjorie Taylor Greene said there is a special codeword to get past Harp to get information in front of the president. If you want to know whether she has helped deliver your message to Trump, she’ll send a one-word reply to your texts: “Printed.”

Natalie Harp, 35, shares a laugh with the president, 80, during a golf outing in June. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

Harp first came to the world’s attention as “The Human Printer” after joining Trump’s team during Joe Biden’s presidency, when she traveled with both Trump and a printer, which she used to print out tweets, memes, and news stories for the president to read and respond to.

Before that, Harp hosted her own show, The Real Story with Natalie Harp, on the right-wing One America News Network for just over a year. She left in March 2022 to work for Trump, who was still in exile at Mar-a-Lago in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol raid.

Natalie Harp has frequently been photographed in the Oval Office in MAGA 2.0. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Now, Harp is rumored to be the person actually pressing send on Trump’s late-night Truth Social rants that have been frequently scrutinized this term—like a racist video that depicted the Obamas as apes and an image depicting himself as Jesus Christ.

The New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, whose book Regime Change exposed some of Harp’s intense fondness for the president, told CNN’s OutFront this week that Harp works seven days a week.

In her book, co-authored with Jonathan Swan, Haberman wrote that Trump fawns over Harp to aides, telling them, “Everyone else will go off and make money, she’ll never leave.” The president also allegedly said that she is the person “who loves him as much as his wife and children.”

Insiders revealed to MS NOW this week that Harp went more than a year without seeking the routine security clearance West Wing staffers typically obtain.