Dem Star Torches Trump Goons After Natalie Harp Meltdown

Rising Democrat star Jon Ossoff has blasted President Donald Trump and his MAGA goons after they melted down over his comments surrounding the president’s blonde 35-year-old aide.

The 39-year-old Georgia senator mentioned Natalie Harp, who is an executive assistant and personal aide to the 80-year-old president, during a re-election rally in Atlanta on Sunday.

Harp is known in White House circles as the ”human printer” for her role in shadowing the president, printing out news stories for him to read and helping write his Truth Social posts.

President Donald Trump and aide Natalie Harp, known as `the human printer'. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

During a rally on Sunday, Ossoff said Trump “doesn’t want to do the job,” and would rather “build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.”

The gibe sparked a MAGA meltdown and saw the president lash out in the Oval Office on Monday, dismissing Ossoff as “a Pee-wee Herman lookalike.”

Lawrence O'Donnell interviews Jon Ossoff on The Last Word. MSNBC

Ossoff appeared on The Last Word on Wednesday, where host Lawrence O’Donnell asked him about the ongoing MAGA reaction to his comments.

“It’s been amazing to watch this White House meltdown over this all week,” the Democrat said.

“And about Natalie Harp, these White House staffers are adults, public officials paid by the taxpayer, with immense power in positions of public trust,” he added, after previously avoiding mentioning Harp by name when interviewed by Jen Psaki on The Briefing on Monday.

“And whether it’s Natalie Harp printing out Donald Trump’s daily dose of delusion and flattery, or [senior trade and manufacturing adviser] Peter Navarro steering taxpayer-funded loans to Trump family investments, or [Defense Secretary] Pete Hegseth deluding the president daily into deepening this quagmire in the Middle East, no one cares about their feelings.”

Ossoff added of the “sycophantic aides” around Trump, “This entire White House is responsible for lying the country into war, and for the rest of their careers, they will be known for having participated in this obscenity.”

Key Trump allies have defended Harp this week. The president’s communications director Steven Cheung fumed on X, “Jon Jackoff has to be the biggest cuck loser in politics.” White House spokesman Davis Ingle claimed “Nobody gives a s--t what this lightweight loser says.”

On Tuesday, conservative broadcaster and close Trump ally Scott Jennings called Ossoff a “garbage human” and said his remark about Harp was “vile.”

The president’s son Eric said Harp is “an incredible young woman—a cancer survivor, a genuinely good person, and arguably one of the hardest-working people in the White House.”

O’Donnell asked the Democrat if he was “deliberately trying to carve out” soundbites from his rallies and appearances designed to “specifically provoke Donald Trump.”

U.S. President Donald Trump's executive assistant Natalie Harp has gained attention after Ossoff's comments on Sunday. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

The senator said, “I’m trying to make sure that folks in Georgia know the truth about this administration. And apparently in the White House, the truth hurts. They have lied us into war, after promising peace.”

Ossoff claimed the president’s allies are committing “tens of millions of dollars to attacking me.”

The MSNBC host pointed out Ossoff’s campaign messaging and provocative language means he must realize that Trump is going to “unload all the resources possible” to defeat him.

“Well, the White House is obviously deeply offended when it’s pointed out that they’ve broken every promise they made,” Ossoff said, before mentioning he was running in a crucial battleground state.

“I’m gonna continue telling the truth,” he said.