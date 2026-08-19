Scott Jennings Stages Epic Trump-Pleasing Meltdown Over Natalie Harp

Conservative broadcaster and close Trump ally Scott Jennings has melted down over the intense focus on the president’s aide Natalie Harp.

Harp was namechecked by Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, 39, on Sunday during a rally, infuriating MAGA voices who have defended the 35-year-old, known as the “human printer” for supplying Trump with printed reading matter.

Ossoff said that Trump is shying away from his job and merely “wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.”

Concerns about Natalie Harp's close relationship with Donald Trump have been raised for years. Evan Vucci/Reuters

Jennings, who the Daily Beast revealed last week is a frontrunner to replace Karoline Leavitt as Trump’s chief spokesperson, defended Harp during an unhinged meltdown after the Democrat boosted her public profile.

Speaking on The Scott Jennings Show on Tuesday, the host called Ossoff a “garbage human” and said his remark about Harp was “vile.”

Jennings, 48, was quick to justify Harp’s close proximity to Trump, saying she is a “smart, talented person who wants to serve her country and the president.”

Scott Jennings calls Jon Ossoff a "garbage human" on his Salem News radio show. Salem Media

“He’s talked up as the future of the Democratic Party by all the pundits on cable TV,” Jennings claimed of Ossoff and his presidential ambitions, adding that “he thinks the way to cement his path to the Oval Office is to slander a talented young woman as nothing more than a pretty young companion for the president.”

The conservative also aired part of Ossoff’s appearance with Jen Psaki on MSNOW on Monday, where he was asked about why he’d specifically decided to “invoke” Harp’s name.

Without using Harp’s name, Ossoff replied that he’d “heard this particular aide referred to as the president’s security blanket.”

Jennings branded Ossoff’s MSNOW appearance “damage control” after his “disgusting comment.”

He had previously posted on X on Monday after the interview aired, stating “What a coward. Own your sexist joke, bro.”

Jennings called Ossoff an “absolute weak coward,” who wouldn’t “own” his comment on Tuesday.

Scott Jennings' post to Jon Ossoff about Natalie Harp. X

His rant continued, with Jennings claiming male Democrats believe that conservative women in politics are “less than human” and “nothing more than a concubine for some male politician.”

“The implication is that a professional woman couldn’t possibly have earned her position of trust in the White House without sleeping her way to the top,” Jennings claimed.

Cornered on his relationship with Harp on Monday, the president repeated his dated joke calling Ossoff a “Pee-wee Herman look-a-like,” before talking about his various vanity construction projects, without mentioning Harp.

Donald Trump's executive assistant Natalie Harp is now in the media spotlight. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

Jennings claimed, “Donald Trump’s done more to elevate women to the highest levels of our politics than any previous president,” citing former Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway and former Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, as well as his current Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Jennings did not mention the woman whose job he is possibly replacing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, or other key females who have either left their jobs or been sacked by Trump, including former Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem, former Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

Natalie Harp has scored the nickname "the human printer." Lionel Urman/SIPA/Shutterstock/Lionel Urman/SIPA/Shutterstock

Jennings even mentioned Harp’s bone cancer, which she claimed Trump helped cure after he signed the “Right to Try” law to access an immunotherapy drug, which had actually already been FDA-approved prior to the president’s bill.

He claimed that men like Ossoff “are despicable cowards who use sexism and misogyny as a joke, who think they can get ahead by smearing a cancer survivor and a loyal American who is simply serving her government.”

The Daily Beast has contacted reps for Ossoff for comment.

Jennings made his radio remarks prior to a bombshell CNN report on Tuesday that revealed how Harp once had a “screaming match” in the lobby of Trump Tower when she had not been assigned a seat in a vehicle with the president in 2023.

She instead jumped into the trunk of an SUV, which was confirmed by the two sources and a photo witnessed by CNN, in order to remain in close proximity to him.