Save Up to 50% Off Sustainable Shoes During Allbirds’ Black Friday Event

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s no secret that Allbirds is our favorite sneaker brand here at Scouted. Not only does the brand make stylish activewear shoes, but they’re also eco-friendly and sustainable, which makes us feel even better about buying from the brand—especially when they’re on sale. Right now, Allbirds’ massive Black Friday sale is on, which means you can save up to 50% off sitewide.

This is Allbids’ biggest sale of the entire year, so whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for someone on your holiday shopping list or just need a new pair of sneakers or sweats, now’s the time to treat yourself. Grab some of the brand’s best-sellers like the Tree Dasher 1s, Wool Runners, and Natural Leggings. Allbirds’ Black Friday sale runs through December 2, but we suggest shopping sooner than later—it’s selling fast!

Men's Wool Runners Down from $110 Buy at Allbirds $ 74 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Women's Tree Dasher 1 Down from $125 Buy at Allbirds $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Men’s Tree Toppers Down from $110 Buy at Allbirds $ 74 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Women’s Wool Runners Down from $110 Buy at Allbirds $ 89 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Women’s Wool Runner Fluff Down from $120 Buy at Allbirds $ 84 Free Shipping | Free Returns

