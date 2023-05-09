Look Fly and Pop Flyers On the Green This Summer With Allbirds’ New Sustainable “Golf Dasher” Shoes

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

You can stop your search for a brand new pair of golf shoes this summer, whether they’re for you, your partner, or your parents, because Allbirds, one of the most beloved and best-selling shoe brands, is finally swinging their sustainable designs into the full green. After multiple requests from the brand’s loyal customers, Allbirds is giving golf lovers everywhere something more to talk about on the course—and this ground-chunking news isn’t something to just putz around about.

Allbirds’ new Golf Dasher launch comes in two sleek natural white and black shades with the brand’s own ultra-cushioned SweetFoam® midsole made from sugarcane-derived green EVA, as well as ZQ Merino Wool, recycled polyester, and more. The outer tread features natural rubber that helps stabilize your footing while also reducing your carbon footprint.

Allbirds Women's Golf Dashers Shoes Buy At Allbirds $ 145 Free Shipping | Free Returns

This roomy and stable footwear is bound to become a staple in the golf community, since you’ll be able to comfortably cruise the golf course all day in these attractive shoes through the 18th hole, then keep them right on your feet for a round of drinks at the 19th hole. You can also literally throw these shoes in the wash, and they’ll still look good as new, so no more fussing over trying to get stubborn dirt and grass out of your shoes. Allbirds’ water-resistant natural shoes are also made to withstand anything that nature throws your way–from drizzles to mud to sandtraps—so you can feel prepared to rock these weather-ready kicks on any terrain.

Allbirds Men's Golf Dashers Shoes Buy At Allbirds $ 145 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Allbirds continues to ace the sneaker industry with its sustainable and stylish designs, and we’re all for the brand’s new “Golf Dashers” line. Allbirds are now one of the common brands you’ll see on people’s feet (and I’m sure you have already) everywhere, from the streets to the trails and now to the green. We also think these shoes would be a perfect fit for a Mother’s Day or Father’s Day gift. All in all, Allbirds has revamped so many classic styles to fit even more sustainably and fashionably, and we’re so excited to see which sport or classic fit they’re planning on tackling next. Perhaps pickleball?

