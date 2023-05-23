Allbirds’ New Palm Springs-Inspired “Sugar Sliders” Sandals Are Supportive, Sustainable, and Currently 50% Off
A wise poet named Snoop Dogg once said, “Venice Beach and Palm Springs / Summertime is everything,” and we couldn’t agree more. Speaking of Palm Springs, I just discovered my new sandal of the summer in Allbirds’ new Palm Springs Collection. Not only do these sandals feel smooth and sweet on your feet (with a just-right balance of cushioning for support and bounce for comfort), but they’re also made from sustainable sugarcane, a.k.a. Allbirds’ proprietary SweetFoam® material that features the world’s first carbon-negative green EVA sole.
Anyone who knows me knows I also love anything blue, and these Sugar Sliders come in stunning limited edition colorways, including “Pure Azure,” “Honey Rust,” “Blizzard,” and a go-to “Natural Black.” So whether you’re getting sun-soaked on the golden coast (reviewers say they’re great for walking through sand!), sipping a gin and juice on a rooftop, or merely looking for something stylish and summer-friendly to slide onto your feet, these Allbirds sandals are about to become your new favorite shoe. Even better? The pair is currently half off (including the limited edition Palm Springs colors), so snag them while you can.
Allbirds’ “Sugar Sliders” Sandals
Down from $50
Free Shipping | Free Returns
