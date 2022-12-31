Alleged 'Squatter' To Sue New York Post Over Story About 'Illegal After Hour Parties'
TO THE COURTHOUSE
A man accused of being a “squatter” at a multi-million dollar Murray Hill townhouse by the New York Post is taking the tabloid to court, new court filings revealed. Kenyatti Adams, who the Post—citing court documents—reported was one of the residents, took to “‘strong arming’ his way into the property.” “Adams is using the… premises to host illegal poker games, to host sex trafficking and prostitution activities, and to hold illegal afterhours parties. He mainly enters on the weekend and leaves during the weekdays,” the Post further noted, yet again citing court documents. But the uphill battle of suing a publication, based on court documents, hasn’t stopped Adams from attempting to fight back. In legal papers filed Friday, Adams alleges the Post engaged in “malicious, and bad faith actions in making defamatory, false, sensational and exaggerated statement.” He seeks relief to the tune of $5 million.