Alligator Kills Elderly Florida Woman Out Walking Her Dog
An alligator killed an 85-year-old woman in a Florida senior living community as she walked her dog Monday, authorities say. The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was walking her dog near a canal at Spanish Lakes Fairways when the almost 11-foot reptile attacked. The alligator grabbed her dog and when she tried to wrangle it back, she was killed, according to local reports. The dog survived the attack. A trapper from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission captured the alligator two hours after the incident and removed it from the scene. While fatal alligator attacks are somewhat rare, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has reported 442 unprovoked attacks between 1948 and 2021, with 26 killed.