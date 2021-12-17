Ex-Olympian Accused of Using PPP Loan to Fund Elijah Wood’s Ted Bundy Film
OLYMPIC FRAUD
A federal grand jury in Salt Lake City has indicted former Olympic speed skater Allison Baver for allegedly lying to obtain $10 million from the Paycheck Protection Program, a government relief program to help small businesses survive the pandemic. According to the indictment, Allison Baver Entertainment lied about having over 400 employees on a monthly payroll of $4 million, when in reality, the company had no employees and no payroll. The company transferred about $150,000 of the money to the production company for the Ted Bundy biopic No Man of God, starring Elijah Wood. Baver also had a small role in the film.
Baver, 41, was indicted on eight counts of making false statements to a bank and one count of money laundering. She has not yet entered a plea. According to the indictment, the government is asking Baver to return $9.7 million of what she received.