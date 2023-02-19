Widow of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Pays Tribute in New Video
Allison Holker, wife of the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss, paid an emotional tribute to her husband and expressed her gratitude in her first video message since his death. “I just want to say thank you for all the love and support that you guys have sent to me and my family at this time. It has been very challenging and emotional,” Holker said in the video shared on Instagram. Boss, who worked as a DJ and producer on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” met his wife when they were both all-star dancers on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2010, and the couple went on to have three children together. Holker vowed to honor his legacy in the video, saying, “He was someone that was just beautiful and he lived his life from love and he made you feel a certain way. My family and I always said that we wanted to make sure that our purpose was lived out by bringing joy to people, joy to people’s homes from dance or love.” Boss died by suicide in December, days after the couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.