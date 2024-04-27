Guess Who’s Going to the White House Correspondents Dinner?
LET’S PARTY!
Tonight’s White House Correspondents Dinner isn’t just for journalists, but it also gives outlets the opportunity to flex on each other by giving each a few coveted invites to extend to high profile celebrities and politicians. So the question is, who all did everyone invite? According to People, Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph has been invited to take part in the festivities by ABC News. The outlet will also bring brat pack couple Molly Ringwald and Andrew McCarthy, as well as several Democratic politicians including Senator Chuck Schumer and Amy Klobuchar. Meanwhile, Fox News has once again tapped their on-air contributor Caitlyn Jenner for the swanky event, and NewsNation has invited Senator John Fetterman (D-PA), and his wife, Gisele. Deadline will bring actress Keri Russell, and her onscreen husband Rufus Sewell, making scenes that could be straight out of their Netflix show The Diplomat. Other celebrities expected to attend are rapper Quavo, John Hamm, and of course, host Colin Jost and his movie star wife Scarlett Johansson.