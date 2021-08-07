Allyson Felix Surpasses Carl Lewis to Become Track and Field’s New G.O.A.T.
STAR TURN
Allyson Felix is now the most decorated American Olympian in track and field after winning gold in the 4x400m relay Saturday. The star runner’s fate was in question last week when Team USA was disqualified from the 4x400 mixed relay due to a mix-up with a baton pass. But Felix managed to nab a bronze medal in the 400m race Friday, matching Carl Lewis’ record and increasing her lead as the most decorated female Olympian ever in the sport. That streak continued Saturday, with teammates Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, and Athing Mu joining Felix for the 4x400m relay. The team’s win solidified the U.S.’s dominance in the event, continuing a winning streak started in 1996 and allowing Felix to surpass Lewis’ record for her final Olympic games.