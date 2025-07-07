Ana Navarro Slams Trump for Ignoring Texas to Fight With Elon

Ana Navarro slammed President Donald Trump for sidestepping the “death, sorrow, and tragedy in Texas” to spar with his “former bromance partner” Elon Musk.

“I was appalled,” she said on Monday’s The View, “that Donald Trump was tweeting and Truth Social-ing about this fight with Elon Musk” in the immediate aftermath of the deadly flooding that claimed over 80 lies this past weekend.

“I don’t understand why, instead of saying to the American people, ‘We’re going to get to the bottom of what went wrong, if we have to change things in Texas, in the weather system, NOAA, if we have to change things at FEMA, we will.’ Instead of that, he’s taking the time to fight with his former bromance partner,” she continued.

Vehicles sit submerged as a search and rescue worker looks through debris for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas that left at last 82 people dead and dozens still missing. Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

Trump carved out time to address Musk’s declaration that he would be starting a third political party amid their ongoing beef, posting to Truth Social Sunday that he was “saddened” to see his campaign bankroller go “off the rails.”

As Trump turned his attention to the Tesla CEO, Texas officials were calling out his administration’s cuts to funding for the National Weather Service, which they say caused the erroneous rain forecasting that cost at least 82 lives, including many young girls at a summer camp.

And while Trump railed against his former pal Musk, who he called a “train wreck” on Sunday, he dodged questions about how his cuts could have played a part in the flood forecasting and his administration shifted the blame.

Stuffed animals sit in a windowsill at Camp Mystic after a deadly flooding in Kerr County, Texas, U.S., July 5, 2025. REUTERS/Sergio Flores Sergio Flores/REUTERS

The View host said Musk shouldn’t be Trump’s main focus right now. “Elon, look, that guy’s mercurial,” Navarro said Monday as the hosts discussed his intent to start a new political party.