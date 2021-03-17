Angelina Jolie Accuses Brad Pitt of Domestic Violence: Court Docs
DIVORCE PROCEEDINGS
Actress Angelina Jolie has filed new documents in her ongoing divorce proceedings, alleging that Brad Pitt was abusive during their relationship. The March 12 filing doesn’t detail the allegations but says Jolie is willing to provide “proof and authority in support” of the claims, according to Us Weekly. The filing says both Jolie and “minor children”—presumably her six children—are willing to testify. An unnamed source close to Pitt told Us Weekly that the docs were strategically leaked to hurt Pitt, and that Jolie has previously made claims about Pitt that later turned out to be unsubstantiated. In a British Vogue interview in February, Jolie referred to the divorce as “like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body.”