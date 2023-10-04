Angelina Jolie Wants Domestic Violence Training for Judges

Read it at New York Post
In a letter sent at the end of September, actress and activist Angelina Jolie asked California Gov. Gavin Newsom to support a proposed law that would require judges and other legal professionals to undergo training on how domestic violence and child abuse affects victims, the New York Post reports. In her protracted divorce from Brad Pitt, Jolie accused the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor of choking one of their children on a flight; however, Jolie’s kids were not permitted to testify.