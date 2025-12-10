Another Royal Is Under Fire for Ties to Epstein

As the public awaits the release of the Epstein files, new alleged connections between a royal and the sex offender have emerged.

Princess Sofia of Sweden, 41, was introduced to the convicted sex offender in 2005 and met him “on a few occasions,” according to the Swedish news outlet Dagens Nyheter.

The news comes as British royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, formerly known as Prince Andrew, was stripped of his titles over his ties to Epstein and an accusation of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide at the age of 41 in April 2025.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip got married in 2015. Michael Campanella/Michael Campanella/Getty Images

In her book, Giuffre claimed the then-prince believed having sex with her was his “birthright.“ Mountbatten-Windsor has denied the allegations.

Princess Sofia, whose real name is Sofia Kristina Hellqvist, 46, married Prince Carl Philip, who is fourth in line to the Swedish throne, in 2015. She was previously known for posing in a bikini for the men’s magazine Slitz at age 20, as well as for her appearance on the reality TV show Paradise Hotel, before moving to New York in 2005.

Emails obtained by Dagens Nyheter reveal exchanges between the princess’s mentor, the businesswoman Barbro Ehnbom, 80, that show a clear pattern of communication.

British royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his titles because of his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Ehnbom allegedly connected women from her network to Epstein, including participants in the Female Economist of the Year scholarship, which she founded, and members of her BBB (Barbro’s Best & Brightest) network for young, ambitious women.

The businesswoman, who describes herself as “passionate about supporting women in their professional careers,” reportedly sent photos of women in her network she thought Epstein might meet, while also being offered financing by the sex offender to support her businesses.

“This is Sofia, an aspiring actress who just arrived in New York. She’s the girl I told you about before I left, who I thought you might like to meet. Maybe we can visit before you go on holiday?”, Ehnbom wrote in an email to Eptein dated Dec. 18, 2005, attaching a link to a photo of the princess.

In response, Epstein wrote that he was “in the Caribbean” and offered to send the then 21-year-old Hellqvist a ticket to visit him.

Princess Sofia of Sweden and Prince Carl Philip welcomed their fourth child in February, 2025. Patrick van Katwijk/Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Ehnbom denied mediating contact between Princess Sofia and Epstein in an interview with Dagens Nyheter. She said that if the princess ever visited Epstein’s private islands—where he and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked and sexually abused underage girls—“she was probably the youngest,” adding that the women she introduced to Epstein were “successful female entrepreneurs between 35 and 45 years old.”

According to court documents released to the outlet, the princess did not accept an invitation to Epstein’s Caribbean island but had “been introduced” to the sex offender and met him “on a few occasions around 2005.”

In another email exchange, Epstein’s assistant told Ehnbom that “Jeffrey wonders what really happened with Camilla,” mentioning Princess Sofia’s friend, with whom she traveled to New York, asking, “Did you tell her she has a ticket to New York anytime she wants?”

Epstein invited Princess Sofia to his private island, where he and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked and sexually abused underage girls. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

The 80-year-old businesswoman replied with a clarification: “I think he means Sofia, the little beautiful dark-haired girl who had her friend Camilla with her,” concluding the email with, “Jeffrey will soon get more pictures of his BBB girls.. Love BE.”

“I was 22 years old. It’s really unpleasant to think what could have happened,” Princess Sofia’s friend Camilla told Dagens Nyheter, revealing that the two of them met the sex offender at a New York office in a meeting arranged by Ehnbom.

Epstein allegedly offered Camilla and Sofia places at an acting school, an offer Camilla said she did not take, and the court confirmed that Princess Sofia never attended either.

“He probably mostly wanted to throw out an offer, to show that he could and had power and money,” the princess’s friend said.