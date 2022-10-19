Archive Group Sues Biden, National Archives for Final JFK Assassination Records
‘HIGH TIME’
The Mary Ferrell Foundation—which boasts the largest online collection of John F. Kennedy assassination records—filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden as well as the National Archives Wednesday to push the U.S. government to give up the rest of the documents it has on the leader’s 1963 Dallas murder. This lawsuit comes about a year after Biden delayed the last release of 16,000 records gathered under the 1992 President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act. About 70 percent of these sensitive documents are managed by the CIA, with 23 percent being controlled by the FBI, Mary Ferrell Foundation Vice President Jefferson Morley told NBC News. The Act, which was signed by President Bill Clinton, instructed the government to give up the records by Oct. 26, 2017, but President Donald Trump pushed back that release before Biden did the same. “It’s high time that the government got its act together and obeyed the spirit and the letter of the law,” Morley said. Robert Kennedy Jr., son of Kennedy’s brother, said the public has to right to know what’s in the records. “The law requires the records be released. It’s bizarre. It’s been almost 60 years since my uncle’s death. What are they hiding?”