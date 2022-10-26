Dad Arrested for DUI After Passing Out in School Pickup Line, Cops Say
SOBERING LESSON
A dad was arrested on DUI charges after allegedly passing out behind the wheel while waiting in an elementary school pickup line, authorities said. On Monday, police in Mesa, Arizona, received a report that a parent was unconscious in a car outside Ralph Waldo Emerson Elementary School. Officers say when they approached the vehicle, they saw a man—later identified as 35-year-old Alejandro Lopez—attempting to crawl in to the car’s passenger seat. A witness told cops they’d seen him in the driver’s seat before law enforcement showed up. Court documents say two young children were also inside the car, and that officers spotted an open container of Twisted Tea in the driver’s side cup holder. A breath test revealed Lopez had a blood alcohol content level of .218. He was arrested and faces multiple charges including two counts of aggravated DUI with a passenger under the age of 15 and one count of extreme DUI.