Arizona’s Ex-AG Hid Evidence Debunking Election Fraud Claims: Report
NOT A GOOD LOOK
When he was Arizona’s top prosecutor, Mark Brnovich commissioned an investigation into the claims of election fraud in the state, then sat on the results after his staffers concluded those claims were bogus, according to The Washington Post. After more than 10,000 hours spent probing 430 reports, finding no evidence to suggest widespread error or nefarious activity, Brnovich’s investigators compiled their findings into two 2022 reports, one in March and another in September. Neither were released before Brnovich left the attorney general’s office last month, the Post reported. Instead, Brnovich released an “Interim Report” in April, insinuating vaguely that “serious vulnerabilities” had been discovered. Just some of the unpublished materials, totaling just 41 pages, were given to the Post this week by Brnovich’s Democratic successor, Kris Mayes. They represent a fraction of the investigation’s records, which Mayes’ staff is in the process of reviewing and redacting before releasing them in the near future, a spokesperson said. “The people of Arizona had a right to know this information before the 2022 election,” Mayes told the Post.