Arizona Shuts Down Legislature Due to GOP Lawmakers’ Maskless Rudy Giuliani Meetings
COVER YOUR MOUTH
Everyone knew that Rudy Giuliani’s relentless attempts to undermine the election result were dangerous—but that has proven to be especially true for a group of Republican lawmakers in Arizona. Following the Trump lawyer’s positive COVID-19 test, the Arizona state legislature has been forced to shut down for a week because at least 15 current or future Republican legislators may have been directly exposed to him. Giuliani visited Arizona last week as part of his fruitless and increasingly shambolic attempts to prove widespread fraud in the election. The Arizona Capitol Times reports that Giuliani talked with a bunch of lawmakers, without a mask, for around 11 hours last Monday, then he visited the state capitol and met with several more lawmakers the next day. On Sunday, an email sent to all senators and staff said Senate will be closed all week “due to COVID-19 concerns and out of an abundance of caution.”