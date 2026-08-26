Army Black Hawk Crashes in Scary Training ‘Mishap’

A 29-year-old pilot miraculously survived a flight gone terribly wrong. The plane took off from Pampulha Airport in Greater Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m. and erupted into flames just 15 minutes later. Video shows smoke trailing from the plane as it heads toward the ground. The pilot made the lifesaving move to deploy the plane’s emergency parachute to slow its descent and prevent it from plummeting to the ground. The 29-year-old was taken to Hospital João XXIII in Belo Horizonte and is suspected of suffering from smoke inhalation. Motiva, the operator of Pampulha Airport, said: “During the operation, there was no communication between the pilot and the Pampulha Airport Control Tower reporting any emergency, malfunction, or other incident.” The Brazilian Aeronautical Registry said the plane appeared to be in good condition before the crash and had a valid airworthiness certificate. The plane, a Cirrus SR22, has a rare safety feature—it is equipped with a parachute—that allows the light aircraft to float to the ground in an emergency. According to the Cirrus Owners and Pilots Association, the feature has saved 302 people in Cirrus aircraft.
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- 1Plane Bursts Into Flames Mid-Air as Pilot Deploys ParachuteCLOSE CALLThe pilot was taken to a hospital in the Brazilian state’s capital and is suspected to be suffering from smoke inhalation.
- 2Airport Worker Dies After Inbound Flight Triggers Scary OutbPLANE SCARYThe last such outbreak was in 2023.
Shop with ScoutedPCA’s Pigment Gel Pro Is Like a Magic Eraser for Dark SpotsBRIGHT AND EVENThis corrective gel treatment helps lift discoloration, fade acne scars, and shield the skin against UV damage in just four weeks.
- 3Army Black Hawk Crashes in Scary Training ‘Mishap’LUCKY ESCAPEThe crash is being treated as an “aviation mishap.”
- 4Music Icon, 83, Announces Tour Break After Canceling ShowsTAKING A BREATHERSinger Barry Manilow is taking a break from touring.
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- 5Americans Among Hundreds Missing in Deadly Flood DisasterFRANTIC SEARCHAt least 18 people have died.
- 6U.S. Flight Diverts to Remote Island Due to ‘Pungent’ SmellPONG AIRThey were four hours into their flight across the ocean.
- 7Cruise Ship Passenger Dies After Plunging From DeckCRUISE HORRORThe incident happened at a major Florida port in the early hours.
- 8Search for Missing Hiker, 24, Comes to Tragic EndGRIM DISCOVERYIan Roberts, 24, went on a solo hike and never returned.
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- 9Airport Worker Dies After Being Hit by JetDEADLY ACCIDENTThe worker was identified by his union as 39-year-old Oscar Robayo.
- 10Man Arrested After D.C. Cops Find Wild Item in Pickup TruckCUT OFF IN TRAFFICThe suspect had parked near the Capitol with the tall device, authorities said.
An airport worker has died from a disease brought in on an inbound flight. Six employees at Germany’s Frankfurt Airport contracted malaria from mosquitoes thought to have arrived by plane last month, with the surviving five currently undergoing medical treatment. “Sadly, we must confirm that one employee has died as a result of the infection,” a spokesperson for the airport operator, Fraport, told the BBC. “We have provided comprehensive information to all employees and encourage them to consult a doctor if they experience any symptoms.” Traps have been set up around the airport since the July outbreak, with the German government agency The Robert Koch Institute previously saying that they had fallen ill in early July, noting that such cases only occur in Germany in the context of long-haul flights from a malaria-endemic area. The last case of the disease in Germany was at the same location in 2023. The disease is spread by mosquito bites to humans.
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Whether they’re the result of years of sun exposure, hormonal fluctuations, or the ghosts of breakouts past, dark spots and hyperpigmentation are among the most stubborn skincare woes to treat… and they tend to become more noticeable as we get older. Sure, prescription topicals like tretinoin and hydroquinone can definitely help address pigmentation, but they can also be challenging for sensitive skin, and hydroquinone generally isn’t intended for long-term use. If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter option that takes a clinical approach to discoloration without hydroquinone, PCA Skin’s Pigment Gel Pro may be the next best thing.
The dermatologically tested corrective takes a multi-pronged approach to discoloration, targeting existing dark spots while helping defend against the appearance of new ones. At the center of the formula is PCA Skin’s proprietary SynerPro Complex, which uses multiple pathways to address stubborn pigmentation. The gel also contains tranexamic acid to help minimize visible discoloration and purified licorice root extract to target uneven tone. Hexylresorcinol helps brighten while calming the skin, while niacinamide provides additional brightening and barrier-supporting benefits.
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If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter treatment, Pigment Gel Pro packs plenty of pigment-fighting power into one easy step, replacing multiple formulas in one bottle. Of course, as with any brightening or pigment-inhibiting treatment, daily SPF is non-negotiable—trying to fade dark spots while piling on more unprotected UV exposure is basically the skincare equivalent of mopping the floor while the faucet is still running.
Army Black Hawk Crashes in Scary Training ‘Mishap’
A U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a training exercise in the Colorado mountains on Tuesday, leaving the heavily damaged aircraft scattered among downed trees. The helicopter went down on the eastern side of Thorodin Mountain near Denver during what officials described as routine training operations. Video from the scene showed the wrecked aircraft surrounded by fallen trees after the crash. The Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office said there was no reported fire or fuel leak, limiting any immediate danger to the surrounding community. No one was injured in the crash. The Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment confirmed the incident and said it was being treated as an “aviation mishap.” “The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) is aware of an August 25, 2026, aviation mishap during routine training operations near Denver, Colorado,” the command told Denver7. “Because this is currently the subject of an active safety investigation, we cannot provide additional comment or information at this time.”
Barry Manilow is stepping away from the stage for several weeks after canceling recent Las Vegas performances because of “technical and vocal problems.” The 83-year-old music icon announced Tuesday that he would pause touring following a demanding summer schedule. “Hi everybody — Barry here,” Manilow wrote. “And I want you to be the first to know that we’re going to take a quick break.” The “Mandy” singer said he had completed 29 shows in 68 days but acknowledged the pace had been too much. “We just finished a fantastic summer tour,” he said. “But it seems that we were pushing a little too hard.” Manilow joked that it was time to rest before returning to the Westgate Las Vegas on Oct. 8. “Now we all need to sit down and shut up,” he said. “So, we’re going to take a break until we return to the Westgate Las Vegas on October 8th. When I’ll be singing like a bird.” The announcement follows his cancellation of two Vegas shows on Aug. 21 and 22. He also postponed a Kentucky concert earlier this month.
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By now, GLP-1 medications need little introduction. Drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide (the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively) have completely changed the conversation around weight loss and metabolic health. And if you happen to live in Los Angeles (or, frankly, any major city), there’s a decent chance someone you know has tried one… even if they insist their dramatically leaner physique is exclusively the result of “drinking more water and weekly Pilates appointments.” Unfortunately, these prescription weight-loss drugs aren’t for everyone. They can be expensive, difficult to access, and, more importantly, aren’t necessarily appropriate for people who only want to lose a few pounds (especially if you’re concerned about maintaining lean muscle mass). Naturally, the meteoric rise in GLP-1 pharmaceuticals has also fueled interest in the supplement category, but not all formulas are created equal.
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Three Americans are among hundreds of people missing after flash floods in Nepal. Fast-moving water ripped through the northern Rasuwa district along the Tibetan border at around 8.30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, with 93 Nepalis and 291 foreigners among 384 people on a “preliminary’ list of the missing. At least 18 people have died, the BBC reported. The Nepal Tourism Board said in a statement on X that it was “working to verify the whereabouts and safety status of tourists and travelers who were in or traveling through the affected areas.” ABC News reports that the tourists were with a company called Fishtail Tours and Travel, and that Indian, Malaysian, British, South African, Dutch, and Australian citizens are also on the list of the missing. In a post on X, the Nepali Army said it was carrying out air evacuations in the region. The Chinese state-run Xinhua News Agency said casualties had been reported on the Chinese side of the border, with President Xi Jinping ordering a parallel search operation. The U.S. Embassy in Kathmandu said it was “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and devastation.”
A transatlantic flight has made an emergency landing after a strange odor in the cabin left several passengers feeling unwell. The unidentified stench was detected on Swiss International Air Lines flight LX-9 from Chicago to Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday. The 10-year-old Boeing 777-300—which was carrying 222 passengers and 16 crew—was forced to make an unscheduled detour to the Azores, a Portuguese archipelago about 900 miles west of the mainland. The flight was about four hours into its journey from O’Hare International Airport when passengers noticed a smell in economy class, the Aviation Herald reported, which the airline described as “pungent.” Five passengers and a crew member received medical treatment after the plane landed about 90 minutes later, the airline said. Those affected exhibited symptoms such as irritated eyes, nausea, and headaches. Passengers were picked up by a replacement plane and continued their journey to Zurich. “At this time, we cannot say with certainty what caused the pungent odor in the Economy Class cabin. Our experts will thoroughly inspect the aircraft,” an airline
A cruise ship passenger has died after plummeting from the upper deck of a liner in Florida. Deputies rushed to the unnamed vessel around 3:30 a.m. on Monday following reports that a man had fallen from the ship while it was docked at PortMiami. First responders with the local fire rescue squad pronounced the man dead. The local sheriff’s office homicide bureau immediately launched an inquiry into the early-morning plunge. Detectives are currently handling the case as an “unclassified death investigation” while federal and local authorities work to reconstruct the victim’s final moments aboard the vessel. The precise cause and manner of death remain unknown pending an official determination by the local medical examiner’s office. The investigation continues. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has been contacted for comment.
The search for a missing 24-year-old hiker who vanished in a California canyon has come to a tragic end. Ian Roberts went on a solo hike in Placer County’s rugged American River Canyon on Friday morning and did not return home that night. His parents reported him missing early Saturday morning, sparking a frantic search involving hundreds of volunteers and land and water teams from Placer, Napa, Santa Clara, Marin, and Sacramento counties. Roberts, a regular hiker, had parked his car at Overlook Park in Auburn before hiking down into the American River Canyon area. Authorities said Roberts appears to have slipped and fallen down a steep embankment. “It is with heavy hearts that we share Ian Roberts was located deceased today, August 25,” Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “There’s no indication of foul play.” The sheriff’s office said crews found Roberts within the Auburn State Recreation Area and Auburn city limits. The Auburn Police Department will investigate the circumstances surrounding his death. “We extend our deepest condolences to Ian’s family and are grateful for their kindness and support throughout the search efforts,” the statement said.
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An airport worker has died after being hit by a plane on the tarmac. Ramp worker Oscar Robayo, 39, was directing an Airbus A350 operated by French budget airline French Bee at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport when he fell and was struck by the aircraft as it was reversing while preparing for takeoff on Monday evening. Robayo’s death was confirmed on Tuesday. He was employed by Samsic, a company providing airport and passenger support services. The airline told The Canadian Press that the incident occurred while the aircraft was being moved with the assistance of a pushback vehicle. Emergency crews responded to the scene and took Robayo to hospital, where he later died. The plane was scheduled to fly from Montreal to Paris but remained grounded for several hours after the accident, and landed in Paris at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Aéroports de Montréal CEO Yves Beauchamp said the airport was supporting “employees and passengers who witnessed this tragic accident” and cooperating with investigators. “The loss of a member of our airport community affects us all deeply,” he said. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.
The U.S. Capitol Police arrested a California man on Tuesday after they found a guillotine in the back of his pickup truck. Authorities said the suspect, 35-year-old Philan-Tam-Duy Le of Julian, California, had illegally parked in the 100 block of East Capitol Street, “which is directly east of the Capitol, between the Supreme Court and the Library of Congress. Officers noticed the truck just after 3 p.m., after which they arrested the suspect and charged him with carrying a dangerous weapon, according to a press release. The suspect, whose motives and background are still being determined, had allegedly driven across the country to Washington, D.C. Whether he did so with the guillotine was not immediately clear. In photographs taken by the Capitol Police, the frame of the wooden decapitation device, which rose to prominence during the French Revolution, extends several feet above the roof of the truck and into the overhanging tree branches.