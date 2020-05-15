Art Howe Describes ‘Total Fatigue’ After Coronavirus Lands Him in ICU
Former Major League Baseball manager Art Howe has described the “total fatigue” of COVID-19 after the disease sent him to intensive care. The ex-Astros star and and central figure from the book and movie Moneyball told KPRC2 from a Houston hospital on Thursday that he remains in the ICU with a serious coronavirus infection. Howe told the news outlet that he felt the first symptoms of the virus on Sunday, when chills made his body shake “like a leaf.” Over the following days, Howe said he “wasn’t feeling much better at all” and he was taken to hospital when his condition suddenly worsened. Howe said he is now seeing some improvement to his health, but has to go 24 hours without a fever to be released from hospital. Howe said he hasn’t been able to eat, explaining: “That’s the thing. My tastebuds still aren’t there. I know I should eat but nothing at all makes you want to eat.”