World No. 1 Ash Barty Announces Shock Retirement From Tennis

Australian tennis star Ash Barty, who just won the Australian Open earlier this year, says she’s quitting the sport. Barty, 25, is the world No. 1 women’s singles player and has finished the last three calendar years as No. 1. She also won the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021. In an Instagram video, Barty said her retirement was “something that I’ve been thinking about for a long time… It’s hard to say, but I’m so happy and I’m so ready, and I just know at the moment in my heart for me as a person, this is right.” The star added that it was time for her to “step away and chase other dreams.” She said she’d provide more information at a press conference Thursday.