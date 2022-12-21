Athena Strand Murder: Delivery Driver Now Charged With Sexual Assault

Read it at NBC News
The Texas FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old Athena Strand earlier this month has now been charged with three counts of sexual assault as well. According to an arrest warrant affifavit, Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, originally claimed to police that he accidentally backed into the girl, before he strangled her out of fear she was going to tell her parents. The new charges appear to reveal that Horner left out key details when he first spoke to police. He’s also charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.