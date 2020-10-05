CHEAT SHEET
Atlanta Financial Adviser Vanishes After SEC Request
A high profile Atlanta financial adviser who apparently was under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission has disappeared. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Chris Burns—who hosts a radio show and has appeared on Fox News—has not been seen since Sept. 24, the day before he was supposed to turn over documents to the SEC. His wife says his Glock 9mm is missing, but his vehicle was found in a parking garage with copies of $78,000 in cashier’s checks.