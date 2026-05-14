Attorney Reveals Alex Murdaugh’s Reaction to Murder Conviction Reversal
Alex Murdaugh, 57, was reportedly left in total disbelief after a South Carolina judge overturned his double murder conviction on Wednesday. Speaking to The Sun, defense attorney Jim Griffin said the disgraced former lawyer struggled to process the bombshell ruling reversing his 2023 conviction for murdering his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul Murdaugh. “He was incredulous because every ruling has gone against him since he got in the spotlight,” Griffin said. According to Griffin, Murdaugh carefully read the judge’s order before admitting, “Jim, I read it, I see it, I still don’t believe it. That’s just sinking in.” In a 5-0 ruling, the court determined former Colleton County clerk Becky Hill, 58, improperly influenced jurors while promoting her tell-all book Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders, with the judge concluding she had effectively put her “fingers on the scales of justice.” Despite the major legal victory, the former personal injury attorney still faces 67 years in prison, tied to the financial crimes he pleaded guilty to. Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian said the team is already eager to begin preparing for a retrial that he predicts could take place as early as spring 2027.