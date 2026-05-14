Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen Call It Quits After 18 Years Together

Another longtime Hollywood couple has reportedly called it quits. Jason Biggs, 48, and Jenny Mollen, 46, have separated after nearly 20 years together, according to People. The pair, who share two sons—12-year-old Sid and 8-year-old Lazlo—are reportedly still on good terms despite ending their marriage. A representative told the outlet the former couple remains “very much connected” as co-parents and are “doing great.” The source added that Mollen and Biggs even celebrated the American Pie star’s 48th birthday together on Tuesday as a family, adding that they have “no doubt” the pair will “remain on excellent terms.” Biggs and Mollen’s team did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment. The actors first met while filming My Best Friend’s Girl in 2007 and became engaged just months later. They eloped in April 2008 before later hosting an intimate 40-person wedding celebration in Napa Valley, California. Even after tying the knot, the duo continued blending their personal and professional lives. Biggs remained a regular guest on Mollen’s podcast, All the Fails With Jenny Mollen, appearing on the show as recently as January 2025.