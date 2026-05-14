LeAnn Rimes revealed that she and her family have been enduring a “heart-wrenching” period. “We have a parent in rehab after going through a stroke a few weeks ago, so the heaviness in our hearts around that has been hard,” the Grammy-winner said in a Thursday Substack post. This comes just weeks after Rimes canceled shows for her 30 Years of Blue tour due to what she described as “severe illness.” “To watch your loved ones hurt while you’re hurting yourself is just… a lot,” the “How Do I Live” singer said, adding that much of the responsibility has fallen on her husband, Eddie Cibrian. “Watching someone you love carry so much while you’re barely able to carry yourself is its own kind of heartbreak,” she said. Rimes shared that the experience has been incredibly traumatic for her. “When it rains, it pours. I feel like life has stripped me down and stripped everything back for the moment.”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1LeAnn Rimes Shares Family Rehab ‘Heartbreak’'WHEN IT RAINS, IT POURS'“I feel like life has stripped me down and stripped everything back for the moment,” the singer said.
- 2‘Modern Family’ Star Splits From Boyfriend After 6 Years‘BETTER AS FRIENDS’The former child actors have been dating since 2019.
Shop with ScoutedThis Thyroid Supplement May Support Energy and MetabolismTHYROID AND TRUEIf you’ve been feeling sluggish, foggy, or low-energy, this iodine-powered supplement may help support healthy thyroid function and steady energy levels.
- 3Jessica Simpson Thrown Under the Bus by Ex After ReunionIN A CLASS OF HER OWNNick Lachey says he noticed one awkward detail when he ran into his ex-wife on a plane.
- 4‘Ted Lasso’ Actor Lands Pro Soccer ContractACTOR AND ATHLETECristo Fernández took a page out of his character’s book and signed with a professional soccer team.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 5Miner, 27, Mauled to Death by a BearRARE ATTACKSuch fatalities are extremely rare in the region.
- 6Cruise Ship Passenger Dies After Horrific Balcony FallHOLIDAY FROM HELLThe cruise line is providing support to the man’s family, who were on vacation with him.
- 7Russian Spy Dodges Putin’s Death Squad in Disgusting WayCOW COULD HE?The former Federal Security Service agent found a novel way to flee across the border.
- 8Plane With Four People on Board Crashes in WoodsREMOTE AREAA fire was reported nearby around the same time.
Shop with ScoutedLelo's Premium Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off During MayBUZZ WORTHYCelebrate National Masturbation Month with 50 percent off Lelo’s luxury sex toys.
- 9Movie Stars Flee Rooftop Restaurant After Loud BangHOLLYWOOD ENDINGSome people feared a terrorist attack.
- 10‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Splits From Husband After Decades'TIME TO LET IT GO'The pair first met in 1999.
‘Modern Family’ Star Splits From Boyfriend After 6 Years
Modern Family star Ariel Winter has split from her longtime boyfriend, actor Luke Benward. “They just realized after almost six years that they were better as friends,” a source told People. According to TMZ, they quietly broke up back in August 2025. The breakup was amicable, according to People. “They are still best friends and share the pups, so everything is really good,” the source said, adding, “there’s tons of love still there between them.” The couple, both former child stars, first started dating in late 2019. Winter has previously referred to Benward as her “biggest blessing.” The two were last seen together in July 2025 during a screening of Don’t Log Off, a film they produced and starred in. She said at the time that the duo “work really well together, because he’s a lot more on the creative side than me,” adding, “I’m a stan. I’m a stan for my man!”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
The thyroid gland plays a critical role in everything from energy production and metabolism to hormone regulation and cognitive function. Of course, persistent symptoms like fatigue, brain fog, or unexplained weight fluctuations should always be discussed with your doctor or endocrinologist first. But for those looking to support healthy thyroid function as part of their daily wellness routine, Nature Craft’s Thyroid Support Supplement may be worth adding to your supplement stack.
The formula is powered by kelp-derived iodine, a naturally occurring trace mineral essential for thyroid hormone production. Maintaining healthy iodine levels is associated with supporting energy levels, focus, metabolism, and overall well-being. When iodine levels are too low, some people may experience symptoms like sluggishness, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and brain fog.
thyroid hormone production
In addition to iodine, the top-rated supplement also contains selenium, another important trace mineral known for its role in thyroid health and antioxidant support, along with L-tyrosine, an amino acid involved in dopamine production and cognitive function. Together, the ingredient blend is designed to help support healthy thyroid activity, mental clarity, and steady energy levels without relying on stimulants.
The once-daily capsules are easy to incorporate into an existing wellness routine, whether you’re looking to support focus during long workdays, maintain energy levels, or simply give your body additional nutritional support.
Nick Lachey crossed paths with his ex, Jessica Simpson, in March for the first time in decades and shared some awkward details about their encounter. “We hadn’t seen each other in 20 years, then spent six and a half hours on a flight to Hawaii together,” Lachey said on a Wednesday episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Lachey described their reunion as “strangely OK.” After some prodding from Cohen, he revealed that while Simpson and her mom, Tina, were up the front of the plane, Simpson’s kids and her estranged husband, Eric Johnson, were “in a separate class of service.” He said being in close proximity to his ex-wife was just fine, with the Love Is Blind host telling Cohen that his wife, Vanessa Lachey, and their three children were on the flight as well, and “everyone was very, very cordial” and “very respectful.” Simpson and Lachey were married for three years before divorcing in 2006. Lachey remarried Vanessa in 2011, while Simpson married Johnson in 2014. Simpson and Johnson, who share three children, separated in 2025.
Cristo Fernández is turning fiction into reality. The Ted Lasso actor—best known for playing endlessly optimistic striker Dani Rojas—has officially signed with El Paso Locomotive FC, the club announced Tuesday. Fernández’s soccer career initially derailed at 15 after suffering an injury while playing in the youth system for Mexican club Tecos FC. But despite finding international fame as an actor, the 35-year-old said he never fully gave up on returning to the field as a professional player. “Football has always been a huge part of my life and identity,” Fernández said. “No matter where life has taken me, the dream of competing professionally never truly left my heart.” After an “extensive two-month trial” period, Fernández impressed coaches during training sessions and a preseason match against New Mexico United, earning a spot on the club’s 2026 roster as a midfielder. Locomotive coach Junior Gonzalez praised the actor-athlete as a “great addition to our roster,” while Fernández called the unlikely comeback proof that it’s never too late to “chase your dreams no matter how unexpected the path may be.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
A uranium miner has been mauled to death by a black bear. The 27-year-old was killed on Friday while working for UraniumX Discovery Corp. as an independent contractor in Saskatchewan, Canada. It is only the province’s fourth bear death in recorded history. The bear was killed by a civilian before officials arrived, the Ministry of Community Safety said, cited by CTV, and was taken for necropsy at Western College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan. The identity of the deceased has not been made public at the time of writing. UraniumX’s discovery operation is located in the Athabasca Basin, which is home to one of the largest Uranium deposits in the world. It said it was cooperating with local and government officials in their investigation following the attack, The New York Times reports. In a statement, CEO Esen Boldkhuu said, “The safety and well-being of our employees, contractors, and all personnel working on our projects is, and will always remain, our highest priority.”
A passenger has died after falling from his cabin’s balcony aboard a Carnival Cruise off the coast of the Bahamas. Staff threw a life ring to the man, and rescue teams eventually brought him back on board the boat. It is unclear whether he died in the water or after he returned to the ship. The incident took place on Tuesday as the Carnival Liberty vessel sailed from Celebration Key to Nassau. Staff aboard the boat are providing support to the man’s family, who were on vacation with him. It comes just two days after an 88-year-old passenger on another of the cruise line’s ships died at Celebration Key. Bahamian police say the woman, an American citizen, died after losing control of her mobility scooter, knocking her head against the hull of the docked Carnival Celebration, and plunging into the water. Neither victim has been identified.
A former Russian spy says he managed to evade a death squad by hiding inside a cow carcass. Dmitry Senin, 47, revealed to The Telegraph the gruesome details of how he crawled inside the dead animal to avoid detection while on the run from Vladimir Putin’s goons. Senin, a top-ranking Federal Security Service agent, was tipped off in 2017 that his colleagues were seeking to arrest him for treason as he was probing corruption claims against a high-ranking police officer. Senin eventually plotted his escape while using Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 as a cover. With the help of smugglers posing as farmers, Senin donned a gas mask, wrapped himself in aluminum foil, and hid inside a dead cow, waiting for more than an hour before he and the cow were taken via a tractor across the border to neighboring Kazakhstan. After getting dumped in no-man’s land between the two countries, Senin crawled out of the carcass and made his way to Montenegro. “Fear is an emotion that you have to control, and I assessed the risk, and I knew that no one was going to shoot at the cow,” Senin said.
A small medical plane carrying four people crashed Thursday in a remote, wooded area of New Mexico. The Beechcraft King Air 90 had departed Roswell Air Center and was headed to Sierra Blanca Regional Airport when it crashed near Ruidoso, in the southern part of the state, at about 4 a.m. local time. Around the same time, a fire was reported in the nearby Capitan Mountain area. Emergency personnel, fire officials, and law enforcement were responding as of Thursday morning. It wasn’t immediately clear whether there were any survivors. The Federal Aviation Authority and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, the FAA said.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
One of the rarest luxuries isn’t a destination or extravagant dinner—it’s an evening entirely your own. Make those solo (or partnered) nights at home a little more indulgent with Lelo’s luxury intimacy devices. The brand’s annual Masturbation Month sale is back, offering up to 50 percent off its most popular products designed to elevate self-care and pleasure. Plus, shoppers can save an extra 10 percent off with code YESYOUMAY10 at checkout.
Among the brand’s bestselling devices is the Sila Cruise, which features a wide mouthpiece and sonic wave technology designed for deeply satisfying external stimulation. With eight intensity levels ranging from soft and teasing to more powerful pulses, it offers a customizable experience that’s equal parts luxe and intuitive.
Meanwhile, the Soraya 2 is engineered to deliver dual stimulation with customizable settings and an ergonomic design that adapts comfortably to your body. With twelve intensity levels and flexible features for a more personalized fit, it’s easy to see why it’s become one of the brand’s bestsellers.
Unlike most male masturbators, the F1S V3 doesn’t try to simulate familiar sensations. Its sonic waves stimulate the entire phallus from every angle, with no thrusting required. Paired with the Lelo app, the toy uses real-time feedback to adjust the experience.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a partner, Lelo’s limited-time sale is the perfect excuse to upgrade your nighttime routine with a little extra luxury. After all, self-care comes in many forms—and right now, this one just happens to be up to 50 percent off.
A rooftop party at one of the Cannes Film Festival’s most coveted venues descended into chaos after an apparent floor collapse sent guests fleeing in terror. Around 250 guests were gathered at La Terrasse by Albane, a temporary restaurant atop a hotel overlooking the Croisette seaside promenade, when a loud bang sent shockwaves through the crowd. “It felt as if the floor rumbled and moved, and the building,” one guest told the Daily Mail. “It was terrifying. Some people screamed.” The incident occurred during a Variety magazine welcome party honoring festival director Thierry Fremaux. Among those present were actresses Diane Kruger and Jordana Brewster, director Renny Harlin, Sony Pictures Classics chiefs Michael Barker and Tom Bernard, and Oscars President Lynette Howell Taylor. Some American guests reportedly feared a terrorist attack. The apparent cause was more mundane. One partygoer said the issue was overcrowding on a temporary wooden dais. Guests were moved to another part of the terrace, and the cocktails continued. Variety’s own report described the evening as “eventful.” Organizers had warned attendees in advance that entry was “first-come, first-served” and that capacity would be strictly enforced. La Terrasse, run by event organizer Albane Cleret and three-Michelin-starred chef Mauro Colagreco, is not open to non-residents.
Grey’s Anatomy star Chyler Leigh revealed that she’s split from her husband of almost 24 years, Nathan West. “It was time to let it go. Even after such a long time,” the 44-year-old announced for the first time during an appearance on the Books That Changed My Life podcast. “It just hit a point where it was like, ‘Okay, what you want and what I want aren’t really lining up anymore,’” she said, wanting to remain amicable rather than allow resentment and anger to take hold. She said the tension between them became “so abundantly apparent” that even their children had noticed. “He went through a lot of trauma with his family. I went through a lot of trauma with my family. So we’re just perpetuating that cycle. And so it was like, ‘Okay, we have to make a choice,’” she explained. The two are currently on good terms, Leigh disclosed. She did not specify whether the couple has officially divorced. Leigh and West, 47, first met in 1999 during an audition and married soon after in 2002. Both actors have had successful careers and share three children together. Leigh is best known for portraying Dr. Lexie Grey on Grey’s Anatomy and Alex Danvers on Supergirl. West starred in films such as Bring It On, Miracle, D2: The Mighty Ducks, and Not Another Teen Movie.