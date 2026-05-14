Cruise Ship Passenger Dies After Horrific Balcony Fall

A passenger has died after falling from his cabin’s balcony aboard a Carnival Cruise off the coast of the Bahamas. Staff threw a life ring to the man, and rescue teams eventually brought him back on board the boat. It is unclear whether he died in the water or after he returned to the ship. The incident took place on Tuesday as the Carnival Liberty vessel sailed from Celebration Key to Nassau. Staff aboard the boat are providing support to the man’s family, who were on vacation with him. It comes just two days after an 88-year-old passenger on another of the cruise line’s ships died at Celebration Key. Bahamian police say the woman, an American citizen, died after losing control of her mobility scooter, knocking her head against the hull of the docked Carnival Celebration, and plunging into the water. Neither victim has been identified.