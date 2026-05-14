Former GOP Governor’s Son Dies in Plane Crash
Dan Fordice, the son of former Mississippi Governor Kirk Fordice, died in a single-engine plane crash near the Louisiana border on Tuesday. Fordice, a veteran and “passionate warbird pilot,” crashed at the Tallulah-Vicksburg Regional Airport in Madison Parish around 3 p.m., according to the New York Post. The 66-year-old aviation enthusiast had served in both the U.S. Army and the Mississippi National Guard as an engineer and special forces officer, according to the Vicksburg Post. After his military service, Fordice founded a nonprofit for Purple Heart veterans called the Warrior Bonfire Program. The Commemorative Air Force, a nonprofit dedicated to maintaining and flying historic World War II-era combat planes, celebrated his legacy as a member of the organization in a statement. “The Commemorative Air Force is deeply saddened by the loss of Dan Fordice, a valued CAF member, who was currently serving on the General Staff (our Board of Directors), a passionate warbird pilot, and a lifelong advocate for American veterans and military history,” the statement reads.