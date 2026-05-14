Tragic Update on Second Missing U.S. Soldier Revealed
The remains of the second U.S. Army soldier who went missing during a training exercise in Morocco have been recovered, the Army announced in a press release on Wednesday. U.S. Air Force pararescuemen, in coordination with Moroccan Civil Protection and military mountaineers, recovered the remains of Spc. Mariyah Symone Collington from a coastal cave near the Cap Draa Training Area on Tuesday, according to the Army. Collington, 19, from Taveres, Florida, was assigned to Charlie Battery’s 5th Battalion as an air and missile defense crewmember. “The loss of Spc. Collington is a profound loss for the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command,” said Brig. Gen. Curtis King. “Her recovery closes the search for our two missing Soldiers, but our commitment to caring for their Families, friends, and teammates continues.” Collington had been awarded the Army Service Ribbon for her service. Collington and 1st Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., 27, went missing on May 2 during the annual African Lion joint training exercise. Key’s remains were recovered on Saturday by a military search team.