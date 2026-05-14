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1

Tragic Update on Second Missing U.S. Soldier Revealed

DEVASTATING LOSS
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 05.13.26 8:01PM EDT 
Mariyah Symone Collington
U.S. Army Europe and Africa

The remains of the second U.S. Army soldier who went missing during a training exercise in Morocco have been recovered, the Army announced in a press release on Wednesday. U.S. Air Force pararescuemen, in coordination with Moroccan Civil Protection and military mountaineers, recovered the remains of Spc. Mariyah Symone Collington from a coastal cave near the Cap Draa Training Area on Tuesday, according to the Army. Collington, 19, from Taveres, Florida, was assigned to Charlie Battery’s 5th Battalion as an air and missile defense crewmember. “The loss of Spc. Collington is a profound loss for the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command,” said Brig. Gen. Curtis King. “Her recovery closes the search for our two missing Soldiers, but our commitment to caring for their Families, friends, and teammates continues.” Collington had been awarded the Army Service Ribbon for her service. Collington and 1st Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., 27, went missing on May 2 during the annual African Lion joint training exercise. Key’s remains were recovered on Saturday by a military search team.

Read it at Associated Press

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2
Drug Counselor Behind Matthew Perry’s Overdose Sentenced to Prison
DEADLY INTRODUCTION
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.13.26 4:28PM EDT 
Matthew Perry
Actor Matthew Perry arrives for 'The Circle' premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S. April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Carlo Allegri/REUTERS

The drug counselor tied to Matthew Perry’s fatal overdose was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison. Erik Fleming, a former film producer and addiction counselor, became the first of five defendants to plead guilty in connection to the Friends star’s 2023 ketamine overdose at his Los Angeles home. Fleming, 56, admitted to one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death. Prosecutors said Fleming introduced Perry to alleged dealer Jasveen Sangha—dubbed the “Ketamine Queen”—just two weeks before the actor died. Fleming then allegedly bought ketamine from Sangha, marked up the price, and resold it to Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa. Fleming immediately cooperated after investigators contacted him in 2024 and provided information about Sangha’s operation. Still, prosecutors argued his background as a drug counselor made the crime especially disturbing, given Perry’s “well-documented battle with drug addiction,” according to the sentencing memo. The final defendant to receive their sentencing for their role in Perry’s death is Iwasma, who admitted to injecting Perry with the fatal dose of ketamine. The former assistant is expected to be sentenced on June 10 and could face up to 15 years in prison.

Read it at New York Post

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This Thyroid-Supporting Supplement May Help Support Energy and Metabolism
THYROID AND TRUE
Scouted Staff
Published 05.07.26 7:39PM EDT 
Nature’s Craft Thyroid Complex Supplement
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Nature’s Craft/Sarayut Thaneerat/Getty.

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The thyroid gland plays a critical role in everything from energy production and metabolism to hormone regulation and cognitive function. Of course, persistent symptoms like fatigue, brain fog, or unexplained weight fluctuations should always be discussed with your doctor or endocrinologist first. But for those looking to support healthy thyroid function as part of their daily wellness routine, Nature Craft’s Thyroid Support Supplement may be worth adding to your supplement stack.

The formula is powered by kelp-derived iodine, a naturally occurring trace mineral essential for thyroid hormone production. Maintaining healthy iodine levels is associated with supporting energy levels, focus, metabolism, and overall well-being. When iodine levels are too low, some people may experience symptoms like sluggishness, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and brain fog.

Nature's Craft Herbal Thyroid Support Complex
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thyroid hormone production

In addition to iodine, the top-rated supplement also contains selenium, another important trace mineral known for its role in thyroid health and antioxidant support, along with L-tyrosine, an amino acid involved in dopamine production and cognitive function. Together, the ingredient blend is designed to help support healthy thyroid activity, mental clarity, and steady energy levels without relying on stimulants.

The once-daily capsules are easy to incorporate into an existing wellness routine, whether you’re looking to support focus during long workdays, maintain energy levels, or simply give your body additional nutritional support.

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3
Mom Who Poisoned Husband Then Wrote Grief Book Is Sentenced
TIME REVEALED
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.13.26 5:57PM EDT 
Published 05.13.26 5:56PM EDT 
FILE PHOTO: Kouri Richins, a Utah mother accused of fatally poisoning her husband, looks on during her murder trial at the Summit County Courthouse in Park City, Utah, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. Spenser Heaps/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Spenser Heaps/via REUTERS

Kouri Richins, who was convicted of murdering her husband and later writing a children’s book about grief, was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The mother of three was accused of poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, with a fatal dose of fentanyl in his cocktail in 2022. She was found guilty of his murder in March after a jury deliberated for just three hours. The Utah native was convicted of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, two counts of insurance fraud, and one count of forgery. The case drew more attention after it emerged that Richins had written a book titled Are You With Me just a year after her husband’s death to help children cope with grief. During the trial, the 35-year-old was accused of attempting to poison her husband multiple times, including an earlier attempt on Valentine’s Day with a fentanyl-laced sandwich. “She wanted to leave Eric Richins but did not want to leave his money,” said Brad Bloodworth, the Summit County prosecutor.

Read it at NBC News

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4
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Splits From Husband After Decades of Marriage
'TIME TO LET IT GO'
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.13.26 5:07PM EDT 
Actors Nathan West and Chyler Leigh arrive at the 2017 GLSEN Respect Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 20, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 20: Actors Nathan West and Chyler Leigh arrive at the 2017 GLSEN Respect Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 20, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Grey’s Anatomy star Chyler Leigh revealed that she’s split from her husband of almost 24 years, Nathan West. “It was time to let it go. Even after such a long time,” the 44-year-old announced for the first time during an appearance on the Books That Changed My Life podcast. “It just hit a point where it was like, ‘Okay, what you want and what I want aren’t really lining up anymore,’” she said, wanting to remain amicable rather than allow resentment and anger to take hold. She said the tension between them became “so abundantly apparent” that even their children had noticed. “He went through a lot of trauma with his family. I went through a lot of trauma with my family. So we’re just perpetuating that cycle. And so it was like, ‘Okay, we have to make a choice,’” she explained. The two are currently on good terms, Leigh disclosed. She did not specify whether the couple has officially divorced. Leigh and West, 47, first met in 1999 during an audition and married soon after in 2002. Both actors have had successful careers and share three children together. Leigh is best known for portraying Dr. Lexie Grey on Grey’s Anatomy and Alex Danvers on Supergirl. West starred in films such as Bring It On, Miracle, D2: The Mighty Ducks, and Not Another Teen Movie.

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

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Take Notes Like Never Before With a Tablet That Feels Like Writing on Paper
NEW LAUNCH
Scouted Staff
Published 05.06.26 8:22PM EDT 
The new reMarkable Paper Pure E-Tablet against a blue sky with clouds. There are notes on the tablet and notes above the tablet in the sky.
reMarkable

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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.

The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.

Remarkable Paper Pure Paper Tablet
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The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.

Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.

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5
Sharon Stone Reveals Actor Brother Has Died at 74
'WE WISH HIM PEACE'
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.13.26 3:58PM EDT 
Sharon Stone, Michael Stone and Kelly Stone attend GUCCI 2007 Holiday Campaign To Benefit UNICEF at Gucci on November 17, 2007 in Beverly Hills, CA.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Sharon Stone, Michael Stone and Kelly Stone attend GUCCI 2007 Holiday Campaign To Benefit UNICEF at Gucci on November 17, 2007 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo by STEFANIE KEENAN/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Sharon Stone’s family has suffered another tragedy. “Mike Stone, My oldest brother, Has passed away. Following an extended illness,” she revealed in a Wednesday Instagram post. “We wish him peace. Sharon, Roan, Laird & Quinn 🥰,” she added, signing the names of her three children. Mike, age 74 at his death, was a musician and actor. He was known for his roles in the 1990 drama End of the Night and the 1995 action film The Quick and the Dead, which he starred in alongside his sister. He also made appearances in Eraser, Malevolence, One Tough B-----d, and, most recently, the 2022 film Destinos Oposto. He also starred in three episodes of the daytime soap The Bold and the Beautiful. This is just the latest in a string of deaths that have afflicted the Stone family. Their matriarch, Dorothy Stone, died last spring at age 91. Her younger brother, Patrick Stone, also died in February 2023 at age 57 after suffering from a heart attack that happened nearly a year after the death of his 11-month-old son.

Read it at Page Six

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6
‘Amélie’ Star Dies at 97
LEGENDARY LOSS
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.13.26 12:25PM EDT 
Claire Maurier in a scene of "It was written" (Photo by Jean Adda\INA via Getty Images)
Claire Maurier in a scene of "It was written" (Photo by Jean Adda\INA via Getty Images) INA/INA via Getty Images

French actress Claire Maurier died in France at age 97. Her husband Jean-Renaud Garcia announced her death on May 3 to French media, which did not report a cause. The star, born Odette Michelle Suzanne Agramon, was best known for her role in Amélie, one of the highest-grossing French films in America. Maurier began her career early in French theater and movies, choosing to attend the Bordeaux Conservatory at age 16. She played roles in Lysistrata in 1954, and later in Tennessee Williams’s Sweet Bird of Youth and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. She got her big break in François Truffaut’s 1959 New Wave film The 400 Blows, where she played the neglectful mother of a troubled Parisian boy. Maurier continued working in the French film industry, appearing in films such as La Cuisine au Beurre in 1963 and La Cage Aux Folles in 1978. Her most famous role was as a bistro owner in the 2001 French breakout Amélie. Most recently, she starred in the French television series La Famille Katz. She is survived by her husband, Jean-Renaud Garcia.

Read it at The New York Times

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7
Scientists Find 10,000 Hidden Planets Beyond Our Solar System
DEEP SPACE DISCOVERIES
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.13.26 12:22PM EDT 
The 'Milky Way' is seen in the night sky around telescopes and camps of people over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo May 16, 2015. The White Desert, about 500 km southwest of the Egyptian capital Cairo, features limestone and chalk forms strangely shaped by the wind and sand, a terrain that gains in intensity when illuminated by the moon. Slightly to the north lies the Black Desert, given its name by the volcanic rock dolerite, similar to basalt. Four-by-four and trekking trips for tourists include Bedouin music around campfires and nights slept under a breathtaking array of stars. Picture taken May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The 'Milky Way' is seen in the night sky around telescopes and camps of people over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo May 16, 2015. The White Desert, about 500 km southwest of the Egyptian capital Cairo, features limestone and chalk forms strangely shaped by the wind and sand, a terrain that gains in intensity when illuminated by the moon. Slightly to the north lies the Black Desert, given its name by the volcanic rock dolerite, similar to basalt. Four-by-four and trekking trips for tourists include Bedouin music around campfires and nights slept under a breathtaking array of stars. Picture taken May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh Amr Dalsh/REUTERS

Scientists may have just uncovered 10,000 more possible planets lurking beyond our solar system. A new study published by research database ARXiv used artificial intelligence and data from NASA’s planet-hunting TESS satellite to identify thousands of new exoplanet candidates orbiting distant stars across the Milky Way. The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite—better known as TESS—has already helped discover nearly 900 confirmed exoplanets and contributed to the catalog of more than 6,000 known planets outside Earth’s solar system. Scientists search for planets by tracking dips in starlight, which can signal a planet passing in front of its host star. This latest study dramatically expanded that search by combing through data tied to roughly 83 million fainter stars that had largely gone unexplored. The newly identified worlds are still considered candidates until officially verified, but researchers say the findings could significantly speed up the hunt for potentially habitable planets. According to NASA Exoplanet Science Institute, scientists are still working to officially confirm nearly 8,000 additional exoplanet discoveries.

Read it at USA Today

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8
11 Rescued After Plane Plunges Into the Ocean
LUCKY ESCAPE
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Updated 05.13.26 12:21PM EDT 
Published 05.13.26 12:17PM EDT 
A U.S. Coast Guard cutter
ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: A U.S. Coast Guard cutter sits docked at Coast Guard Island Alameda on November 21, 2025 in Alameda, California. In response to mounting public and congressional backlash, the U.S. Coast Guard reversed a proposed policy that would have called swastikas and nooses “potentially divisive,” reinstating a strict prohibition on those symbols as “divisive or hate symbols” under its updated guidance. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

All 11 people on board a small plane that plunged into Bahamian waters off the coast of Florida on Tuesday have been rescued, officials said. The Beechcraft 300 King Air turboprop plane crashed around 12:05 p.m. about 50 miles east of Florida’s Vero Beach Regional Airport, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. The aircraft had departed from Marsh Harbour Airport in the Bahamas and was en route to Grand Bahama International Airport in Freeport. Before the crash, the pilot declared an emergency before losing communication with air traffic officials, according to the Bahamas’ Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority. The search and rescue operation involved the U.S. Coast Guard and multiple Bahamian agencies. The U.S. Coast Guard said it launched a C-27 aircraft to search for the downed plane. Everyone aboard was rescued and brought in for medical evaluations, the Coast Guard said. The cause of the crash remains unknown and will be investigated, the FAA said.

Read it at AccuWeather

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Lelo’s Premium Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off During May
BUZZ WORTHY
Scouted Staff
Published 05.05.26 9:00PM EDT 
A close-up of a hand holding a blush pink LELO vibrator against bare skin, featuring a gold mirrored disc embossed with the LELO logo.
LELO

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

One of the rarest luxuries isn’t a destination or extravagant dinner—it’s an evening entirely your own. Make those solo (or partnered) nights at home a little more indulgent with Lelo’s luxury intimacy devices. The brand’s annual Masturbation Month sale is back, offering up to 50 percent off its most popular products designed to elevate self-care and pleasure. Plus, shoppers can save an extra 10 percent off with code YESYOUMAY10 at checkout.

Among the brand’s bestselling devices is the Sila Cruise, which features a wide mouthpiece and sonic wave technology designed for deeply satisfying external stimulation. With eight intensity levels ranging from soft and teasing to more powerful pulses, it offers a customizable experience that’s equal parts luxe and intuitive.

Sila Cruise Sonic Clitoral Massager
22% off during May
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Meanwhile, the Soraya 2 is engineered to deliver dual stimulation with customizable settings and an ergonomic design that adapts comfortably to your body. With twelve intensity levels and flexible features for a more personalized fit, it’s easy to see why it’s become one of the brand’s bestsellers.

Sorya 2 G-Spot and Clitoral Vibrator
20% off during May
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Unlike most male masturbators, the F1S V3 doesn’t try to simulate familiar sensations. Its sonic waves stimulate the entire phallus from every angle, with no thrusting required. Paired with the Lelo app, the toy uses real-time feedback to adjust the experience.

F1S V3 Pleasure Console
24% off during May
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Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a partner, Lelo’s limited-time sale is the perfect excuse to upgrade your nighttime routine with a little extra luxury. After all, self-care comes in many forms—and right now, this one just happens to be up to 50 percent off.

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9
Discovery Channel Star Accused of Stalking
OUTLAW
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 05.13.26 12:26PM EDT 
David Comstock
David Comstock/Instagram

Discovery Channel reality star Daddy Dave has been arrested after allegedly stalking an unnamed victim. Real name David Comstock, the 53-year-old Street Outlaws race car driver was booked in Steuben, New York, on Wednesday morning, TMZ reports. His alleged crimes are misdemeanor stalking and misdemeanor criminal tampering, the outlet reports. Tampering involves messing with other people’s property to the extent that it causes them significant inconvenience. Comstock has been featured on the Discovery Channel show since it first aired in 2013. He married his wife, Cassie, the same year. The show came off the air in 2019. The Daily Mail reports that the father of three is currently being held without bail. The newspaper notes that his reputation grew thanks to his proficiency behind the wheel and that he is well known in Oklahoma racing circles, having started driving at just 16. He previously had his own auto business, Comstock Auto Service, which operated in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Read it at TMZ

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10
‘Brady Bunch’ Star Reveals How Much Cast Make from Reruns
NOT A BUNCH
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.13.26 12:00PM EDT 
The Brady cast, from top: Cindy (Susan Olsen), Bobby (Mike Lookinland), Jan (Eve Plumb), Peter (Christopher Knight), Marcia (Maureen McCormack), Greg (Barry Williams), Carol (Florence Henderson, second from left) and Mike (Robert Reed). Alice (played by Ann B. Davis, third from right.)
The Brady cast, from top: Cindy (Susan Olsen), Bobby (Mike Lookinland), Jan (Eve Plumb), Peter (Christopher Knight), Marcia (Maureen McCormack), Greg (Barry Williams), Carol (Florence Henderson, second from left) and Mike (Robert Reed). Alice (played by Ann B. Davis, third from right.) ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

Eve Plumb, 68, revealed how much the cast of The Brady Bunch makes from residuals—and it’s much less than you might expect. “If I had a dime for every rerun episode, I’d pay off the national deficit. I don’t,” Plumb quipped in her memoir. While the Friends cast earns $20 million annually in residuals, The Brady Bunch cast earns $0. “We don’t make residuals,” Plumb, who played Jan Brady, said in an interview with PauseRewind. The hugely popular sitcom, which aired from 1969 to 1974, fell victim to the rules governing residuals before 1975, which only paid cast members for the first 10 reruns. Susan Olsen, who played Cindy Brady, said her last check came in 1975, stating plainly in a 2013 interview, “We’ve made no money since then.” The salaries also left them much worse off compared with the pay sitcom stars received decades later. Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady in the ABC sitcom, revealed that in their final season, the kids were paid $1,100 a week, totaling about $24,000 for the season’s 22 episodes. “Take into consideration agent commissions, taxes, and the fact that some of the kids were expected to contribute to their families. It was enough to indulge in toys, but hardly enough to carry you through the slow periods that inevitably followed,” Williams said last year on an episode of The Real Brady Bros. podcast.

Read it at Page Six

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