‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Splits From Husband After Decades of Marriage
'TIME TO LET IT GO'
Grey’s Anatomy star Chyler Leigh revealed that she’s split from her husband of almost 24 years, Nathan West. “It was time to let it go. Even after such a long time,” the 44-year-old announced for the first time during an appearance on the Books That Changed My Life podcast. “It just hit a point where it was like, ‘Okay, what you want and what I want aren’t really lining up anymore,’” she said, wanting to remain amicable rather than allow resentment and anger to take hold. She said the tension between them became “so abundantly apparent” that even their children had noticed. “He went through a lot of trauma with his family. I went through a lot of trauma with my family. So we’re just perpetuating that cycle. And so it was like, ‘Okay, we have to make a choice,’” she explained. The two are currently on good terms, Leigh disclosed. She did not specify whether the couple has officially divorced. Leigh and West, 47, first met in 1999 during an audition and married soon after in 2002. Both actors have had successful careers and share three children together. Leigh is best known for portraying Dr. Lexie Grey on Grey’s Anatomy and Alex Danvers on Supergirl. West starred in films such as Bring It On, Miracle, D2: The Mighty Ducks, and Not Another Teen Movie.