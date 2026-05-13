Fugitive Accused of Killing Rock Star Arrested After 30 Years on the Run

Southwest Airlines Plane Forced to Land After Windshield Explodes
CRACKING JOB
A Maryland-bound passenger plane was forced to divert to Oklahoma with a cracked windshield. Southwest Airlines Flight 2665 took off Monday from Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico for Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, but didn’t make it, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The FAA confirmed to USA Today that the Boeing 737 had instead touched down at Tulsa International Airport in Oklahoma around an hour into the journey. KRQE heard from passenger George Gonzales, who said, “They mentioned... nothing struck the aircraft, it was just the windshield started cracking, and then it just exploded, so credit to the pilots for landing the plane and getting us down safely.” In a statement ot the network, Southwest said, “The flight landed uneventfully and Customers were reaccommodated to Baltimore on another aircraft. We appreciate the professionalism of our Flight Crew. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees.” A replacement flight took place later that night, Business Insider reported.