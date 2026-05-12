Late-Night Legend Tapped to Host 2027 Oscars
Conan O’Brien, 63, is heading back to Hollywood’s biggest stage for a third straight year. The comedian was officially announced Tuesday as host of the 2027 Academy Awards during Disney’s upfront presentation in New York City. O’Brien won’t be the only returning face, either. Producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan are back for their fourth consecutive ceremony, while longtime members of O’Brien’s creative team, Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney, will return for a third run. This year’s hosting renewal arrived at a slower pace than his previous one. The Academy locked O’Brien in for the 2026 ceremony roughly two weeks after his 2025 hosting debut, though this latest announcement still comes months ahead of the March 14, 2027, broadcast slated to air live on ABC and Hulu. O’Brien’s first Oscars stint pulled in 19.69 million viewers in 2025 before dipping to 17.86 million in 2026. Still, Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich praised Conan for bringing “remarkable energy” to the ceremony, calling his comedic style one of the reasons the Oscars remain “one of the most entertaining celebrations of the year.”