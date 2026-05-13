Southwest Airlines Plane Forced to Land After Windshield Explodes

Kanye West has been ordered to pay a six-figure settlement after a jury ruled that he was liable for copyright infringement. The rapper, now legally known as Ye, used an uncleared sample while playing a demo version of his song “Hurricane” at a listening concert for his 2021 album, Donda. The song featured a snippet of a “MSD PT2,” a one-minute instrumental created by Khalil Abdul Rahman, Sam Barsh, Dan Seeff, and Josh Mease. The group of musicians filed the lawsuit after the version of “Hurricane” featuring the sample was played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia in July 2021. A Los Angeles federal jury ruled that West did infringe the copyright of “MSD PT2,″and that the rapper was personally liable for $176,153. The jury also awarded damages of $176,153, $41,625 and $44,627 against three of the rapper’s companies, amounting to a total verdict of $438,558. A spokesperson for West declared that the outcome was a “failed shakedown” as the plaintiffs were originally seeking $30 million in damages. The version of “Hurricane” with the “MSD PT2” sample did not end up on the final album version of Donda.
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- 1Kanye West Ordered to Make Huge Payout After Losing TrialGOLD DIGGINGThe rapper only played a song with an uncleared sample once.
- 2Southwest Airlines Plane Forced to Land After Major IssueCRACKING JOBThe crew noticed a problem with the plane’s shell.
Shop with ScoutedThese THCV Gummies Boost Your Energy—Not Your AppetiteHIGH STANDARDSFuel your summertime adventures with Camino CBD gummies.
- 3‘Revenge of the Nerds’ Star Dies at 71FAN FAVORITEDonald Gibb was also known for playing a martial arts expert in 1988’s “Bloodsport.”
- 4More Than 1,700 Passengers Held on Ship After Virus OutbreakCRUISE UNDER QUARANTINEHealth officials said around 50 people have reported symptoms consistent with norovirus.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 5Wild Moment Plane Lands on Highway and Narrowly Misses TruckMIRACULOUSDashcam footage captured a Cessna C150 dropping onto a road.
- 6NBA’s First Openly Gay Player Dies at 47 After Cancer BattleTRAIL BLAZERThe NBA released a statement on behalf of the star’s family.
- 7Late-Night Legend Tapped to Host 2027 OscarsTHREE-PEATNext year’s Oscars ceremony will welcome back a familiar face to host.
- 8Rock Legend Ends Show Early After Being Hit by Flying VinylPAIN IN SPAINThe guitar icon abruptly ended a rare Madrid show after an audience member hurled what appeared to be a record sleeve.
Shop with ScoutedLelo's Premium Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off During MayBUZZ WORTHYCelebrate National Masturbation Month with 50 percent off Lelo’s luxury sex toys.
- 9Team ‘Heartbroken’ After Death of NBA Star at Age 29GENTLE GIANTHe played for seven years as the power forward for the Memphis Grizzlies.
- 10‘Survivor’ Host Endures Heartbreaking Family TragedySHOCK LOSSThis marks the second loss in recent years for the Probst family.
Southwest Airlines Plane Forced to Land After Windshield Explodes
A Maryland-bound passenger plane was forced to divert to Oklahoma with a cracked windshield. Southwest Airlines Flight 2665 took off Monday from Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico for Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, but didn’t make it, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The FAA confirmed to USA Today that the Boeing 737 had instead touched down at Tulsa International Airport in Oklahoma around an hour into the journey. KRQE heard from passenger George Gonzales, who said, “They mentioned... nothing struck the aircraft, it was just the windshield started cracking, and then it just exploded, so credit to the pilots for landing the plane and getting us down safely.” In a statement ot the network, Southwest said, “The flight landed uneventfully and Customers were reaccommodated to Baltimore on another aircraft. We appreciate the professionalism of our Flight Crew. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees.” A replacement flight took place later that night, Business Insider reported.
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Summer is almost here, and if you’re looking to unwind without alcohol—or want a mood boost without the side effects often associated with traditional THC or CBD edibles—Camino’s Energy Gummies offer an uplifting buzz without the munchies, next-day grogginess, or couch-lock fatigue. These hemp-derived THCV gummies are a clean, natural alternative to booze, giving you sustained energy with a mood lift.
Each energy gummy is infused with 10 mg of THC and 5 mg of THCv (delta 9 tetrahydrocannabivarin), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid dubbed as “diet weed” for its potential focus-enhancing and appetite-suppressing side effects. Camino calls the sativa-derived chemical compound a “motivational sidekick,” saying fans of the gummy use it to help boost focus for creative projects and even before a workout.
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Whether you’re looking for a traditional THC experience without the lethargy and increased appetite or simply searching for a hangover-free alternative to alcohol, Camino’s Energy Gummies are well worth adding to your summer rotation.
Donald Gibb, best known for playing the beefy but dimwitted Ogre in the Revenge of the Nerds franchise, has died at age 71. Gibb’s son, Travis, told TMZ that his father was surrounded by family when he died from health complications on Tuesday in his Texas home. A cause of death has not been revealed, but it is reported that Gibb was suffering from a long-lasting health condition, and his death was not sudden. The actor played the frat-boy character Ogre three times, including in the 1994 TV movie Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love. His massive physique led to him playing other imposing characters during his career, including a starring role alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme in 1988’s Bloodsport. Gibb also featured in the HBO show 1st and Ten and had small parts in Seinfeld, The X-Files, and The A-Team. Speaking to the Youngstown Studio podcast in April 2025, Gibb said the love he continued to feel from fans of the Nerds films saved his life. “After my divorce, I did a [fan] convention and it was like getting back on the horse,” he said. “All these people are just wonderful.”
More than 1,700 passengers are being held aboard a cruise ship after a suspected norovirus outbreak. French authorities on Wednesday ordered passengers and crew to remain onboard the Ambassador Cruise Line ship after it docked in Bordeaux. Health officials said around 50 people have reported symptoms consistent with the highly contagious stomach bug, while a 90-year-old British passenger has died. The ship had departed the Shetland Islands on May 6 and made stops in Belfast, Liverpool, and Brest before arriving in Bordeaux, where it was scheduled to continue on to Spain. Authorities have directed all passengers and crew to remain on the vessel while laboratory tests are conducted at a hospital to determine the cause of the illness. Norovirus is a highly infectious form of gastroenteritis that triggers vomiting and diarrhea and can spread rapidly in close-contact environments such as cruise ships. It comes amid heightened concern over recent infectious disease incidents at sea after the hantavirus outbreak on board a Dutch-flagged vessel last month. The virus killed three passengers, while dozens more were evacuated after showing symptoms.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
A small plane plummeted onto a highway and came within feet of crushing a family of four heading home from a Mother’s Day hike. The Cessna C150, with only its pilot aboard, dropped onto U.S. 80 in Superior, Arizona, just before 1:30 p.m. local time Sunday after losing power moments after departing Superior Municipal Airport, the New York Post reported. Kristal Ewing, whose dashcam captured the orange-and-white aircraft hurtling toward her truck, can be heard exclaiming, “Oh my God, why is he so low?” before her husband swung the family’s vehicle onto the median—parking them right under the wing as the plane bounced along the deserted highway toward Mesa, Arizona. It then clipped a roadside sign, almost flipped forward, and skidded to rest on the central reservation. The Ewings’ truck escaped with just a scuff from the propeller, and the pilot walked away unhurt. “This could have ended so much worse, but I’m just really thankful that we were all able to walk away. Everyone, even the pilot, was OK,” Ewing told AZFamily. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
Legendary NFL player Jason Collins died on Tuesday following months-long treatment for glioblastoma. He was 47. His family said in a statement: “Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar.” In a 2013 essay for Sports Illustrated, Collins made history by being the first NBA player to come out. “I’m a 34-year-old NBA center. I’m Black. And I’m gay,” he wrote. In the statement, his family added, “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months and for the exceptional medical care Jason received from his doctors and nurses. Our family will miss him dearly.” Collins, who played in the NBA for six teams over 13 seasons, married Brunson Green in 2025, and just three months after the wedding, he began experiencing symptoms that led to his diagnosis with an aggressive brain tumor. “Imagine a monster with tentacles spreading across the underside of my brain the width of a baseball,” is how he described it in an interview with ESPN.
Conan O’Brien, 63, is heading back to Hollywood’s biggest stage for a third straight year. The comedian was officially announced Tuesday as host of the 2027 Academy Awards during Disney’s upfront presentation in New York City. O’Brien won’t be the only returning face, either. Producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan are back for their fourth consecutive ceremony, while longtime members of O’Brien’s creative team, Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney, will return for a third run. This year’s hosting renewal arrived at a slower pace than his previous one. The Academy locked O’Brien in for the 2026 ceremony roughly two weeks after his 2025 hosting debut, though this latest announcement still comes months ahead of the March 14, 2027, broadcast slated to air live on ABC and Hulu. O’Brien’s first Oscars stint pulled in 19.69 million viewers in 2025 before dipping to 17.86 million in 2026. Still, Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich praised Conan for bringing “remarkable energy” to the ceremony, calling his comedic style one of the reasons the Oscars remain “one of the most entertaining celebrations of the year.”
Eric Clapton’s long-awaited return to Madrid ended with a projectile flying at his chest and the rock legend walking straight offstage. The 81-year-old guitarist had just finished performing “Cocaine” at the Movistar Arena when an audience member threw what appeared to be a vinyl record or sleeve toward the stage, according to clips circulating online. The video showed the object striking Clapton as he turned to leave near the end of the concert. The singer then exited without performing his planned encore, including his regular tour closer, Bo Diddley’s “Before You Accuse Me.” Clapton had not performed in Madrid in 25 years, making the abruptly shortened concert an especially awkward finale for fans who waited decades for the return. He was reportedly unharmed after the incident and resumed his tour three nights later with a performance in Barcelona. The “Layla” guitarist is still scheduled to headline a summer concert at the Sandringham Estate as part of the HeritageLive festival series.
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One of the rarest luxuries isn’t a destination or extravagant dinner—it’s an evening entirely your own. Make those solo (or partnered) nights at home a little more indulgent with Lelo’s luxury intimacy devices. The brand’s annual Masturbation Month sale is back, offering up to 50 percent off its most popular products designed to elevate self-care and pleasure. Plus, shoppers can save an extra 10 percent off with code YESYOUMAY10 at checkout.
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Brandon Clarke, who played for the Memphis Grizzlies, died on Monday of an undisclosed cause. He was 29. Clarke’s team honored the power forward on X, calling him an “outstanding teammate” and offering condolences to his family and loved ones. “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke,” the Grizzlies said in a statement. “Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.” His agency, Priority Sports said in a separate post that Clarke’s family “asks for privacy as they grieve and make arrangements.” The 6′8” forward was embroiled in controversy prior to his death after being caught in high-speed chase with law enforcement in April. He was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, identified as Kratom, as well as possession of a controlled substance, fleeing in a vehicle exceeding the speed limit, and improper passing. The basketballer began his career in 2019 with the Oklahoma City Thunder as the 21st overall pick in the draft. He was immediately traded to Memphis, where he played for seven seasons. He took a break this season, appearing in only two games after a knee injury, and later a calf injury, prevented him from playing further.
Scott Probst, brother of Survivor host Jeff Probst, died Saturday at the age of 58. “Some sad news, our brother Scott is no longer with us. He was a great brother, son and friend. I will miss him so much ❤️ I’m so sad he is gone." their brother Brent Probst wrote in a Monday Instagram post announcing Scott’s death. No cause of death has been released. Many former Survivor contestants expressed their condolences. Janani K. Jha wrote, “I am so sorry to hear this. Sending you and your family so much love.” Adam Klein added, “I am so terribly sorry, Brent. Sending love to you and your whole family.” Scott was a creative force, working as a producer on popular video games such as Medal of Honor: European Assault and Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight. He was also part of the family business, serving as a cameraman on Survivor for 25 episodes from 2011 to 2012, and had a brief stint as an art assistant in the late 2000s. This marks the second recent loss for the Probst family, as their matriarch, Barb Probst, died from natural causes in 2024 at age 85.