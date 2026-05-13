Drug Counselor Behind Matthew Perry’s Overdose Sentenced to Prison

The drug counselor tied to Matthew Perry’s fatal overdose was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison. Erik Fleming, a former film producer and addiction counselor, became the first of five defendants to plead guilty in connection to the Friends star’s 2023 ketamine overdose at his Los Angeles home. Fleming, 56, admitted to one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death. Prosecutors said Fleming introduced Perry to alleged dealer Jasveen Sangha—dubbed the “Ketamine Queen”—just two weeks before the actor died. Fleming then allegedly bought ketamine from Sangha, marked up the price, and resold it to Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa. Fleming immediately cooperated after investigators contacted him in 2024 and provided information about Sangha’s operation. Still, prosecutors argued his background as a drug counselor made the crime especially disturbing, given Perry’s “well-documented battle with drug addiction,” according to the sentencing memo. The final defendant to receive their sentencing for their role in Perry’s death is Iwasma, who admitted to injecting Perry with the fatal dose of ketamine. The former assistant is expected to be sentenced on June 10 and could face up to 15 years in prison.