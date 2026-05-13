Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Discovery Channel Star Accused of Stalking
OUTLAW
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 05.13.26 12:26PM EDT 
David Comstock
David Comstock/Instagram

Discovery Channel reality star Daddy Dave has been arrested after allegedly stalking an unnamed victim. Real name David Comstock, the 53-year-old Street Outlaws race car driver was booked in Steuben, New York, on Wednesday morning, TMZ reports. His alleged crimes are misdemeanor stalking and misdemeanor criminal tampering, the outlet reports. Tampering involves messing with other people’s property to the extent that it causes them significant inconvenience. Comstock has been featured on the Discovery Channel show since it first aired in 2013. He married his wife, Cassie, the same year. The show came off the air in 2019. The Daily Mail reports that the father of three is currently being held without bail. The newspaper notes that his reputation grew thanks to his proficiency behind the wheel and that he is well known in Oklahoma racing circles, having started driving at just 16. He previously had his own auto business, Comstock Auto Service, which operated in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Read it at TMZ

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2

‘Brady Bunch’ Star Reveals How Much Cast Make from Reruns

NOT A BUNCH
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.13.26 12:00PM EDT 
The Brady cast, from top: Cindy (Susan Olsen), Bobby (Mike Lookinland), Jan (Eve Plumb), Peter (Christopher Knight), Marcia (Maureen McCormack), Greg (Barry Williams), Carol (Florence Henderson, second from left) and Mike (Robert Reed). Alice (played by Ann B. Davis, third from right.)
The Brady cast, from top: Cindy (Susan Olsen), Bobby (Mike Lookinland), Jan (Eve Plumb), Peter (Christopher Knight), Marcia (Maureen McCormack), Greg (Barry Williams), Carol (Florence Henderson, second from left) and Mike (Robert Reed). Alice (played by Ann B. Davis, third from right.) ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

Eve Plumb, 68, revealed how much the cast of The Brady Bunch makes from residuals—and it’s much less than you might expect. “If I had a dime for every rerun episode, I’d pay off the national deficit. I don’t,” Plumb quipped in her memoir. While the Friends cast earns $20 million annually in residuals, The Brady Bunch cast earns $0. “We don’t make residuals,” Plumb, who played Jan Brady, said in an interview with PauseRewind. The hugely popular sitcom, which aired from 1969 to 1974, fell victim to the rules governing residuals before 1975, which only paid cast members for the first 10 reruns. Susan Olsen, who played Cindy Brady, said her last check came in 1975, stating plainly in a 2013 interview, “We’ve made no money since then.” The salaries also left them much worse off compared with the pay sitcom stars received decades later. Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady in the ABC sitcom, revealed that in their final season, the kids were paid $1,100 a week, totaling about $24,000 for the season’s 22 episodes. “Take into consideration agent commissions, taxes, and the fact that some of the kids were expected to contribute to their families. It was enough to indulge in toys, but hardly enough to carry you through the slow periods that inevitably followed,” Williams said last year on an episode of The Real Brady Bros. podcast.

Read it at Page Six

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These Cannabis Gummies Are Designed to Boost Your Energy—Not Your Appetite
HIGH STANDARDS
Scouted Staff
Published 05.12.26 4:01PM EDT 
Camino Sours Energy Gummies
Camino.

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Summer is almost here, and if you’re looking to unwind without alcohol—or want a mood boost without the side effects often associated with traditional THC or CBD edibles—Camino’s Energy Gummies offer an uplifting buzz without the munchies, next-day grogginess, or couch-lock fatigue. These hemp-derived THCV gummies are a clean, natural alternative to booze, giving you sustained energy with a mood lift.

Each energy gummy is infused with 10 mg of THC and 5 mg of THCv (delta 9 tetrahydrocannabivarin), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid dubbed as “diet weed” for its potential focus-enhancing and appetite-suppressing side effects. Camino calls the sativa-derived chemical compound a “motivational sidekick,” saying fans of the gummy use it to help boost focus for creative projects and even before a workout.

Camino Sours THC and THCV Energy Gummies
Shop At Camino

Reviewers seem to agree, noting that the gummies deliver an energizing, uplifting effect without triggering the intense snack cravings commonly associated with other THC products. “I love these. I was looking for a gummy that wouldn’t give me the munchies,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The THCV really helps in that regard! I get a pleasant, energized, and productive feeling from these, without being overly wired like some headier strains.” Another fan of the gummies echoed the sentiment, adding that the focus-enhancing benefits were even more noticeable than expected. “I [was] SO focused on many projects I had been dragging my feet for weeks. Focus and energy was off the charts and no crash.”

Whether you’re looking for a traditional THC experience without the lethargy and increased appetite or simply searching for a hangover-free alternative to alcohol, Camino’s Energy Gummies are well worth adding to your summer rotation.

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3
Fugitive Accused of Killing Rock Star Arrested After 30 Years on the Run
LONG ARM OF THE LAW
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 05.13.26 9:59AM EDT 
Richard Werstine pictured in 1993 and arriving back in the U.S.
U.S. Marshals Service

A Detroit man who had been on the run for more than 30 years after allegedly killing his rock singer friend has been arrested. Richard Werstine, also known as Joseph Alan Stavros, 56, was detained at a dog park in Panama on suspicion of the September 1993 murder of Rodney Barger, the former frontman of notorious hardcore band Cold as Life. Werstine had already been arrested on suspicion of shooting Barger in the head while his roommate slept in their Detroit home on Sept. 15, 1993, but he failed to appear at his trial. An arrest warrant was issued in June 1994, but the suspect has managed to evade capture until now. The U.S. Marshals Service said Werstine had been arrested multiple times over the years but avoided detection by using various aliases. When the fugitive was tracked down to the Central American country, authorities found him in possession of fake IDs. He was identified following fingerprint analysis. Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Jimmy Allen said Westein’s arrest brings closure to his victim’s family, but also “demonstrates our promise to pursue those who think they can prey on the members of our communities without being held accountable.”

Read it at New York Post

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4
Southwest Airlines Plane Forced to Land After Windshield Explodes
CRACKING JOB
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 05.13.26 8:35AM EDT 
GettyImages-1241776346_dxawo3
Nick Ut

A Maryland-bound passenger plane was forced to divert to Oklahoma with a cracked windshield. Southwest Airlines Flight 2665 took off Monday from Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico for Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, but didn’t make it, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The FAA confirmed to USA Today that the Boeing 737 had instead touched down at Tulsa International Airport in Oklahoma around an hour into the journey. KRQE heard from passenger George Gonzales, who said, “They mentioned... nothing struck the aircraft, it was just the windshield started cracking, and then it just exploded, so credit to the pilots for landing the plane and getting us down safely.” In a statement ot the network, Southwest said, “The flight landed uneventfully and Customers were reaccommodated to Baltimore on another aircraft. We appreciate the professionalism of our Flight Crew. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees.” A replacement flight took place later that night, Business Insider reported.

Read it at People

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Take Notes Like Never Before With a Tablet That Feels Like Writing on Paper
NEW LAUNCH
Scouted Staff
Published 05.06.26 8:22PM EDT 
The new reMarkable Paper Pure E-Tablet against a blue sky with clouds. There are notes on the tablet and notes above the tablet in the sky.
reMarkable

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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.

The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.

Remarkable Paper Pure Paper Tablet
Buy At Remarkable

The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.

Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.

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5
More Than 1,700 Passengers Held on Cruise Ship After Virus Outbreak
CRUISE UNDER QUARANTINE
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 05.13.26 8:32AM EDT 
cruise
Horacio Villalobos/Corbis via Getty Images

More than 1,700 passengers are being held aboard a cruise ship after a suspected norovirus outbreak. French authorities on Wednesday ordered passengers and crew to remain onboard the Ambassador Cruise Line ship after it docked in Bordeaux. Health officials said around 50 people have reported symptoms consistent with the highly contagious stomach bug, while a 90-year-old British passenger has died. The ship had departed the Shetland Islands on May 6 and made stops in Belfast, Liverpool, and Brest before arriving in Bordeaux, where it was scheduled to continue on to Spain. Authorities have directed all passengers and crew to remain on the vessel while laboratory tests are conducted at a hospital to determine the cause of the illness. Norovirus is a highly infectious form of gastroenteritis that triggers vomiting and diarrhea and can spread rapidly in close-contact environments such as cruise ships. It comes amid heightened concern over recent infectious disease incidents at sea after the hantavirus outbreak on board a Dutch-flagged vessel last month. The virus killed three passengers, while dozens more were evacuated after showing symptoms.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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6
‘Revenge of the Nerds’ Star Dies at 71
FAN FAVORITE
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 05.13.26 6:22AM EDT 
Donald Gibb in “Revenge of the Nerds”
20th Century Studios

Donald Gibb, best known for playing the beefy but dimwitted Ogre in the Revenge of the Nerds franchise, has died at age 71. Gibb’s son, Travis, told TMZ that his father was surrounded by family when he died from health complications on Tuesday in his Texas home. A cause of death has not been revealed, but it is reported that Gibb was suffering from a long-lasting health condition, and his death was not sudden. The actor played the frat-boy character Ogre three times, including in the 1994 TV movie Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love. His massive physique led to him playing other imposing characters during his career, including a starring role alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme in 1988’s Bloodsport. Gibb also featured in the HBO show 1st and Ten and had small parts in Seinfeld, The X-Files, and The A-Team. Speaking to the Youngstown Studio podcast in April 2025, Gibb said the love he continued to feel from fans of the Nerds films saved his life. “After my divorce, I did a [fan] convention and it was like getting back on the horse,” he said. “All these people are just wonderful.”

Read it at TMZ

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7
Kanye West Ordered to Make Huge Payout After Losing Trial
GOLD DIGGING
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 05.13.26 8:35AM EDT 
Rapper Kanye West
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Kanye West has been ordered to pay a six-figure settlement after a jury ruled that he was liable for copyright infringement. The rapper, now legally known as Ye, used an uncleared sample while playing a demo version of his song “Hurricane” at a listening concert for his 2021 album, Donda. The song featured a snippet of a “MSD PT2,” a one-minute instrumental created by Khalil Abdul Rahman, Sam Barsh, Dan Seeff, and Josh Mease. The group of musicians filed the lawsuit after the version of “Hurricane” featuring the sample was played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia in July 2021. A Los Angeles federal jury ruled that West did infringe the copyright of “MSD PT2,″and that the rapper was personally liable for $176,153. The jury also awarded damages of $176,153, $41,625 and $44,627 against three of the rapper’s companies, amounting to a total verdict of $438,558. A spokesperson for West declared that the outcome was a “failed shakedown” as the plaintiffs were originally seeking $30 million in damages. The version of “Hurricane” with the “MSD PT2” sample did not end up on the final album version of Donda.

Read it at Billboard

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8
Wild Moment Plane Lands on Highway and Narrowly Misses Traffic
MIRACULOUS
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 05.13.26 6:37AM EDT 
Dashcam footage captured the Cessna A150L making a forced landing on US 60 near Superior, Arizona, narrowly avoiding a car.
Kristal Ewing

A small plane plummeted onto a highway and came within feet of crushing a family of four heading home from a Mother’s Day hike. The Cessna C150, with only its pilot aboard, dropped onto U.S. 80 in Superior, Arizona, just before 1:30 p.m. local time Sunday after losing power moments after departing Superior Municipal Airport, the New York Post reported. Kristal Ewing, whose dashcam captured the orange-and-white aircraft hurtling toward her truck, can be heard exclaiming, “Oh my God, why is he so low?” before her husband swung the family’s vehicle onto the median—parking them right under the wing as the plane bounced along the deserted highway toward Mesa, Arizona. It then clipped a roadside sign, almost flipped forward, and skidded to rest on the central reservation. The Ewings’ truck escaped with just a scuff from the propeller, and the pilot walked away unhurt. “This could have ended so much worse, but I’m just really thankful that we were all able to walk away. Everyone, even the pilot, was OK,” Ewing told AZFamily. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Read it at New York Post

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Lelo’s Premium Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off During May
BUZZ WORTHY
Scouted Staff
Published 05.05.26 9:00PM EDT 
A close-up of a hand holding a blush pink LELO vibrator against bare skin, featuring a gold mirrored disc embossed with the LELO logo.
LELO

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

One of the rarest luxuries isn’t a destination or extravagant dinner—it’s an evening entirely your own. Make those solo (or partnered) nights at home a little more indulgent with Lelo’s luxury intimacy devices. The brand’s annual Masturbation Month sale is back, offering up to 50 percent off its most popular products designed to elevate self-care and pleasure. Plus, shoppers can save an extra 10 percent off with code YESYOUMAY10 at checkout.

Among the brand’s bestselling devices is the Sila Cruise, which features a wide mouthpiece and sonic wave technology designed for deeply satisfying external stimulation. With eight intensity levels ranging from soft and teasing to more powerful pulses, it offers a customizable experience that’s equal parts luxe and intuitive.

Sila Cruise Sonic Clitoral Massager
22% off during May
Shop At Lelo

Meanwhile, the Soraya 2 is engineered to deliver dual stimulation with customizable settings and an ergonomic design that adapts comfortably to your body. With twelve intensity levels and flexible features for a more personalized fit, it’s easy to see why it’s become one of the brand’s bestsellers.

Sorya 2 G-Spot and Clitoral Vibrator
20% off during May
Shop At Lelo

Unlike most male masturbators, the F1S V3 doesn’t try to simulate familiar sensations. Its sonic waves stimulate the entire phallus from every angle, with no thrusting required. Paired with the Lelo app, the toy uses real-time feedback to adjust the experience.

F1S V3 Pleasure Console
24% off during May
Shop At Lelo

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a partner, Lelo’s limited-time sale is the perfect excuse to upgrade your nighttime routine with a little extra luxury. After all, self-care comes in many forms—and right now, this one just happens to be up to 50 percent off.

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9
NBA’s First Openly Gay Player Dies at 47 After Cancer Battle
TRAIL BLAZER
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Published 05.12.26 10:04PM EDT 
Jason Collins warmed up on the court
DENVER, CO. - FEBRUARY 27, 2014: Brooklyn center Jason Collins warmed up on the court before the Nuggets game Thursday night, February 27, 2014. Collins made headlines recently when he came out as gay. Photo By Karl Gehring/The Denver Post via Getty Images Karl Gehring/Denver Post via Getty Images

Legendary NFL player Jason Collins died on Tuesday following months-long treatment for glioblastoma. He was 47. His family said in a statement: “Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar.” In a 2013 essay for Sports Illustrated, Collins made history by being the first NBA player to come out. “I’m a 34-year-old NBA center. I’m Black. And I’m gay,” he wrote. In the statement, his family added, “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months and for the exceptional medical care Jason received from his doctors and nurses. Our family will miss him dearly.” Collins, who played in the NBA for six teams over 13 seasons, married Brunson Green in 2025, and just three months after the wedding, he began experiencing symptoms that led to his diagnosis with an aggressive brain tumor. “Imagine a monster with tentacles spreading across the underside of my brain the width of a baseball,” is how he described it in an interview with ESPN.

Read it at NBC News

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10
Late-Night Legend Tapped to Host 2027 Oscars
THREE-PEAT
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.12.26 5:48PM EDT 
conan obrien
Conan O'Brien poses on the red carpet during the 26th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 23, 2025. REUTERS/Craig Hudson Craig Hudson/REUTERS

Conan O’Brien, 63, is heading back to Hollywood’s biggest stage for a third straight year. The comedian was officially announced Tuesday as host of the 2027 Academy Awards during Disney’s upfront presentation in New York City. O’Brien won’t be the only returning face, either. Producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan are back for their fourth consecutive ceremony, while longtime members of O’Brien’s creative team, Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney, will return for a third run. This year’s hosting renewal arrived at a slower pace than his previous one. The Academy locked O’Brien in for the 2026 ceremony roughly two weeks after his 2025 hosting debut, though this latest announcement still comes months ahead of the March 14, 2027, broadcast slated to air live on ABC and Hulu. O’Brien’s first Oscars stint pulled in 19.69 million viewers in 2025 before dipping to 17.86 million in 2026. Still, Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich praised Conan for bringing “remarkable energy” to the ceremony, calling his comedic style one of the reasons the Oscars remain “one of the most entertaining celebrations of the year.”

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