‘Brady Bunch’ Star Reveals How Much Cast Make from Reruns

Discovery Channel Star Accused of Stalking
OUTLAW
Discovery Channel reality star Daddy Dave has been arrested after allegedly stalking an unnamed victim. Real name David Comstock, the 53-year-old Street Outlaws race car driver was booked in Steuben, New York, on Wednesday morning, TMZ reports. His alleged crimes are misdemeanor stalking and misdemeanor criminal tampering, the outlet reports. Tampering involves messing with other people’s property to the extent that it causes them significant inconvenience. Comstock has been featured on the Discovery Channel show since it first aired in 2013. He married his wife, Cassie, the same year. The show came off the air in 2019. The Daily Mail reports that the father of three is currently being held without bail. The newspaper notes that his reputation grew thanks to his proficiency behind the wheel and that he is well known in Oklahoma racing circles, having started driving at just 16. He previously had his own auto business, Comstock Auto Service, which operated in Edmond, Oklahoma.