Passenger on Rat Virus Cruise Moves Out of Biocontainment Unit
The sole American cruise ship passenger who had tested positive for hantavirus and was being held in the biocontainment unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center has now tested negative. Dr. Stephen Cornfeld told CNN on Wednesday that he has since been moved into the quarantine unit with 15 other passengers of the Dutch vessel MV Hondius. Cornfeld was among 17 American passengers who were airlifted from the Canary Islands on a repatriation flight. The hantavirus outbreak has killed three people and left several others sick after infections of the Andes strain of the virus broke out in April while the ship was in the southern Atlantic. The Andes strain of hantavirus, unlike other strains, is able to spread between people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that the likelihood of “broad spread to the United States is considered extremely unlikely at this time,” adding that “clinicians should be aware of the potential for imported cases.”