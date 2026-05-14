Miner, 27, Mauled to Death by a Bear
A uranium miner has been mauled to death by a black bear. The 27-year-old was killed on Friday while working for UraniumX Discovery Corp. as an independent contractor in Saskatchewan, Canada. It is only the province’s fourth bear death in recorded history. The bear was killed by a civilian before officials arrived, the Ministry of Community Safety said, cited by CTV, and was taken for necropsy at Western College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan. The identity of the deceased has not been made public at the time of writing. UraniumX’s discovery operation is located in the Athabasca Basin, which is home to one of the largest Uranium deposits in the world. It said it was cooperating with local and government officials in their investigation following the attack, The New York Times reports. In a statement, CEO Esen Boldkhuu said, “The safety and well-being of our employees, contractors, and all personnel working on our projects is, and will always remain, our highest priority.”