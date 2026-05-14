Pilot Reveals Terrifying Emergency That Led to Ocean Crash

A rooftop party at one of the Cannes Film Festival’s most coveted venues descended into chaos after an apparent floor collapse sent guests fleeing in terror. Around 250 guests were gathered at La Terrasse by Albane, a temporary restaurant atop a hotel overlooking the Croisette seaside promenade, when a loud bang sent shockwaves through the crowd. “It felt as if the floor rumbled and moved, and the building,” one guest told the Daily Mail. “It was terrifying. Some people screamed.” The incident occurred during a Variety magazine welcome party honoring festival director Thierry Fremaux. Among those present were actresses Diane Kruger and Jordana Brewster, director Renny Harlin, Sony Pictures Classics chiefs Michael Barker and Tom Bernard, and Oscars President Lynette Howell Taylor. Some American guests reportedly feared a terrorist attack. The apparent cause was more mundane. One partygoer said the issue was overcrowding on a temporary wooden dais. Guests were moved to another part of the terrace, and the cocktails continued. Variety’s own report described the evening as “eventful.” Organizers had warned attendees in advance that entry was “first-come, first-served” and that capacity would be strictly enforced. La Terrasse, run by event organizer Albane Cleret and three-Michelin-starred chef Mauro Colagreco, is not open to non-residents.
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- 1Movie Stars Flee Rooftop Restaurant After Loud BangHOLLYWOOD ENDINGSome people feared a terrorist attack.
- 2‘SNL’ Host Reveals What Show Icon Told Him Before DebutBACKSTAGE BABYSITTINGBefore Colman Domingo’s SNL debut, he turned to a former SNL head writer for guidance.
Shop with ScoutedThis Thyroid Supplement May Support Energy and MetabolismTHYROID AND TRUEIf you’ve been feeling sluggish, foggy, or low-energy, this iodine-powered supplement may help support healthy thyroid function and steady energy levels.
- 3Cruise Ship Passenger Dies After Horrific Balcony FallHOLIDAY FROM HELLThe cruise line is providing support to the man’s family, who were on vacation with him.
- 4Jessica Simpson Thrown Under the Bus by Ex After ReunionIN A CLASS OF HER OWNNick Lachey says he noticed one awkward detail when he ran into his ex-wife on a plane.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 5Pilot Reveals Terrifying Emergency That Led to Ocean Crash‘PRETTY MIRACULOUS’He said his first thought was “We didn’t die.”
- 6Neo-Nazi Sentenced Over Santa Poison PlotMANIAC MURDER CULTMichail Chkhikvishvili tried to dispatch an accomplice in a festive fancy dress to hand out laced candy to Jewish kids.
- 7‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Splits From Husband After Decades'TIME TO LET IT GO'The pair first met in 1999.
- 8Antarctic Scientist Evacuated After Alleged Knife ThreatsCOLD BLOODCCTV showed researchers running away as the man walked through the station.
Shop with ScoutedLelo's Premium Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off During MayBUZZ WORTHYCelebrate National Masturbation Month with 50 percent off Lelo’s luxury sex toys.
- 9Rat Virus Cruise Passenger Moves Out of Biocontainment UnitGOOD NEWSHe was the only American passenger to test positive so far.
- 10Police Warn Drivers About Drunk DeerBAMBI BENDERSpring is “inebriation season”—and one woozy woodland creature has the video to prove it.
Colman Domingo, 56, is revealing the supportive message he received from Tina Fey before making his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in April. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Micheal actor said he reached out to the former SNL head writer while preparing sketches during his hectic host week. Domingo even read aloud one of Fey’s texts, offering to personally sit in on pitch meetings to help guide him through the process. “Would that be a bummer, like taking your mom with you to the prom?” Fey joked in the message. “Either answer is OK.” Fey ultimately attended both Domingo’s table read and the live taping, though she admitted she was never particularly worried about how he’d perform. The comedian told the outlet that trained theater actors like Domingo—an Emmy winner and two-time Oscar nominee—tend to thrive on SNL. The pair had worked together before, but this time the dynamic was reversed. While Fey guided Domingo through his SNL debut, Domingo was the one calling the shots on Season 2 of The Four Seasons, where he serves as director. Fey praised him as a “wonderful” filmmaker who takes time to learn every cast and crew member’s role on set.
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The thyroid gland plays a critical role in everything from energy production and metabolism to hormone regulation and cognitive function. Of course, persistent symptoms like fatigue, brain fog, or unexplained weight fluctuations should always be discussed with your doctor or endocrinologist first. But for those looking to support healthy thyroid function as part of their daily wellness routine, Nature Craft’s Thyroid Support Supplement may be worth adding to your supplement stack.
The formula is powered by kelp-derived iodine, a naturally occurring trace mineral essential for thyroid hormone production. Maintaining healthy iodine levels is associated with supporting energy levels, focus, metabolism, and overall well-being. When iodine levels are too low, some people may experience symptoms like sluggishness, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and brain fog.
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In addition to iodine, the top-rated supplement also contains selenium, another important trace mineral known for its role in thyroid health and antioxidant support, along with L-tyrosine, an amino acid involved in dopamine production and cognitive function. Together, the ingredient blend is designed to help support healthy thyroid activity, mental clarity, and steady energy levels without relying on stimulants.
The once-daily capsules are easy to incorporate into an existing wellness routine, whether you’re looking to support focus during long workdays, maintain energy levels, or simply give your body additional nutritional support.
A passenger has died after falling from his cabin’s balcony aboard a Carnival Cruise off the coast of the Bahamas. Staff threw a life ring to the man, and rescue teams eventually brought him back on board the boat. It is unclear whether he died in the water or after he returned to the ship. The incident took place on Tuesday as the Carnival Liberty vessel sailed from Celebration Key to Nassau. Staff aboard the boat are providing support to the man’s family, who were on vacation with him. It comes just two days after an 88-year-old passenger on another of the cruise line’s ships died at Celebration Key. Bahamian police say the woman, an American citizen, died after losing control of her mobility scooter, knocking her head against the hull of the docked Carnival Celebration, and plunging into the water. Neither victim has been identified.
Nick Lachey crossed paths with his ex, Jessica Simpson, in March for the first time in decades and shared some awkward details about their encounter. “We hadn’t seen each other in 20 years, then spent six and a half hours on a flight to Hawaii together,” Lachey said on a Wednesday episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Lachey described their reunion as “strangely OK.” After some prodding from Cohen, he revealed that while Simpson and her mom, Tina, were up the front of the plane, Simpson’s kids and her estranged husband, Eric Johnson, were “in a separate class of service.” He said being in close proximity to his ex-wife was just fine, with the Love Is Blind host telling Cohen that his wife, Vanessa Lachey, and their three children were on the flight as well, and “everyone was very, very cordial” and “very respectful.” Simpson and Lachey were married for three years before divorcing in 2006. Lachey remarried Vanessa in 2011, while Simpson married Johnson in 2014. Simpson and Johnson, who share three children, separated in 2025.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Pilot Reveals Terrifying Emergency That Led to Ocean Crash
A pilot credited with saving the lives of his 10 passengers after crashing off the east coast of Florida has revealed what happened in the minutes before going down. Father-of-three Ian Nixon, 43, said that in a quarter of a century of flying, he hadn’t seen anything like what happened to his Beechcraft King Air 300 on Tuesday morning during the 20-minute flight from the Bahamas’ Abaco Islands to Grand Bahama. The Air Force has since called the landing “pretty miraculous,” but Nixon said he was just trying to do the best he could. “Basically, lost my navigation, all radios,” he told CBS News. “Flying over 25 years, and I’ve never seen anything like that.” He added, “I did my best. I had a lot of stuff going on in the aircraft—just trying to get that under control.” “I wasn’t able to reach anybody on the radio for a while. I tried to call Freeport. I tried to call Miami radio,” he added. “I don’t know if they were hearing me, but I didn’t get a response.” He then revealed his first thought after landing. “Once I hit the water, my first thought was, ‘We didn’t die,’” he said. “That’s one of the things I remembered. We didn’t die.”
A neo-Nazi cult leader who tried to recruit an accomplice to dress as Santa Claus and hand poisoned candy to Jewish children has been sent to jail for 15 years. Michail Chkhikvishvili, 22—known online as “Commander Butcher”—received the sentence on Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court, New York, after admitting hate crime solicitation and circulating bomb-making instructions last November. The Georgian national extremist led the Maniac Murder Cult, a neo-Nazi outfit prosecutors say used Telegram and a ‘Hater’s Handbook’ manifesto to stoke racial and religious violence. Chkhikvishvili roped in an undercover FBI agent to scheme bombings and arson attacks targeting Jewish communities in Brooklyn, the Associated Press reported. Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Eisenberg said the cult leader had “repeatedly called for the murder of innocent civilians, including children.” In a letter to the judge last month, Chkhikvishvili insisted he was “truly sorry” for “spreading hatred and violence” and “very ashamed” of authoring the manifesto.
Grey’s Anatomy star Chyler Leigh revealed that she’s split from her husband of almost 24 years, Nathan West. “It was time to let it go. Even after such a long time,” the 44-year-old announced for the first time during an appearance on the Books That Changed My Life podcast. “It just hit a point where it was like, ‘Okay, what you want and what I want aren’t really lining up anymore,’” she said, wanting to remain amicable rather than allow resentment and anger to take hold. She said the tension between them became “so abundantly apparent” that even their children had noticed. “He went through a lot of trauma with his family. I went through a lot of trauma with my family. So we’re just perpetuating that cycle. And so it was like, ‘Okay, we have to make a choice,’” she explained. The two are currently on good terms, Leigh disclosed. She did not specify whether the couple has officially divorced. Leigh and West, 47, first met in 1999 during an audition and married soon after in 2002. Both actors have had successful careers and share three children together. Leigh is best known for portraying Dr. Lexie Grey on Grey’s Anatomy and Alex Danvers on Supergirl. West starred in films such as Bring It On, Miracle, D2: The Mighty Ducks, and Not Another Teen Movie.
An Antarctic research station scientist has been evacuated after allegedly threatening colleagues with a makeshift knife. “At approximately 7:20 p.m., local time, on April 13, a safety incident occurred at the Jang Bogo Science Station in Antarctica, where an overwintering research member threatened other members with a weapon,” the Korea Polar Research Institute (KOPRI) said in a statement, according to ABC News. CCTV footage showed other scientists running away as the man walked through the station with the large knife. He was held in isolation away from his 17 colleagues for nearly three weeks before being flown back to South Korea, with the long delay caused by poor weather conditions stopping authorities from reaching the base. Police are now investigating the incident, while KOPRI officials are providing psychological counseling for the remaining expeditioners at the station. “KOPRI feels a heavy sense of responsibility for this incident and deeply apologizes to the station members, their families, and the public,” KOPRI said in a statement.
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One of the rarest luxuries isn’t a destination or extravagant dinner—it’s an evening entirely your own. Make those solo (or partnered) nights at home a little more indulgent with Lelo’s luxury intimacy devices. The brand’s annual Masturbation Month sale is back, offering up to 50 percent off its most popular products designed to elevate self-care and pleasure. Plus, shoppers can save an extra 10 percent off with code YESYOUMAY10 at checkout.
Among the brand’s bestselling devices is the Sila Cruise, which features a wide mouthpiece and sonic wave technology designed for deeply satisfying external stimulation. With eight intensity levels ranging from soft and teasing to more powerful pulses, it offers a customizable experience that’s equal parts luxe and intuitive.
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The sole American cruise ship passenger who had tested positive for hantavirus and was being held in the biocontainment unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center has now tested negative. Dr. Stephen Cornfeld told CNN on Wednesday that he has since been moved into the quarantine unit with 15 other passengers of the Dutch vessel MV Hondius. Cornfeld was among 17 American passengers who were airlifted from the Canary Islands on a repatriation flight. The hantavirus outbreak has killed three people and left several others sick after infections of the Andes strain of the virus broke out in April while the ship was in the southern Atlantic. The Andes strain of hantavirus, unlike other strains, is able to spread between people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that the likelihood of “broad spread to the United States is considered extremely unlikely at this time,” adding that “clinicians should be aware of the potential for imported cases.”
A police force issued an unusual springtime warning to drivers—to watch out for boozed-up deer wobbling into the road after gorging on fermented berries. The Gendarmerie de Saône-et-Loire, based in an area of central-eastern France famed for the wines and berries of Burgundy, said spring is “inebriation season” for wild animals. Deer feast on spring shoots and over-ripe fruit—leaving them, the force said, confused, unsteady, and a serious hazard on rural roads. “If Bambi has had a bit too much of that forest aperitif, now might not be the best time to drive as if you own the road,” the force posted on social media, as reported by the New York Times. Drivers were urged to slow down, stay alert, and “avoid sudden steering maneuvers.” To prove the point, the gendarmerie shared a video of one plainly hammered deer spinning frantically in circles before keeling backwards, righting itself, then staggering off into a field—only to start the entire performance again.
French social media users were quick to vouch for the deer’s condition, with one local insisting roe deer “absolutely love” alder buckthorn buds and routinely end up “drunk” and “wasted” by the side of the road.