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1

Antarctic Scientist Evacuated After Alleged Knife Threats

COLD BLOOD
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 05.14.26 10:01AM EDT 
knife
JTBC News

An Antarctic research station scientist has been evacuated after allegedly threatening colleagues with a makeshift knife. “At approximately 7:20 p.m., local time, on April 13, a safety incident occurred at the Jang Bogo Science Station in Antarctica, where an overwintering research member threatened other members with a weapon,” the Korea Polar Research Institute (KOPRI) said in a statement, according to ABC News. CCTV footage showed other scientists running away as the man walked through the station with the large knife. He was held in isolation away from his 17 colleagues for nearly three weeks before being flown back to South Korea, with the long delay caused by poor weather conditions stopping authorities from reaching the base. Police are now investigating the incident, while KOPRI officials are providing psychological counseling for the remaining expeditioners at the station. “KOPRI feels a heavy sense of responsibility for this incident and deeply apologizes to the station members, their families, and the public,” KOPRI said in a statement.

Read it at ABC News

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2
Neo-Nazi Sentenced Over Santa Poison Plot
MANIAC MURDER CULT
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 05.14.26 10:10AM EDT 
Michail Chkhikvishvili
Department of Justice

A neo-Nazi cult leader who tried to recruit an accomplice to dress as Santa Claus and hand poisoned candy to Jewish children has been sent to jail for 15 years. Michail Chkhikvishvili, 22—known online as “Commander Butcher”—received the sentence on Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court, New York, after admitting hate crime solicitation and circulating bomb-making instructions last November. The Georgian national extremist led the Maniac Murder Cult, a neo-Nazi outfit prosecutors say used Telegram and a ‘Hater’s Handbook’ manifesto to stoke racial and religious violence. Chkhikvishvili roped in an undercover FBI agent to scheme bombings and arson attacks targeting Jewish communities in Brooklyn, the Associated Press reported. Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Eisenberg said the cult leader had “repeatedly called for the murder of innocent civilians, including children.” In a letter to the judge last month, Chkhikvishvili insisted he was “truly sorry” for “spreading hatred and violence” and “very ashamed” of authoring the manifesto.

Read it at Associated Press

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This Thyroid-Supporting Supplement May Help Support Energy and Metabolism
THYROID AND TRUE
Scouted Staff
Published 05.07.26 7:39PM EDT 
Nature’s Craft Thyroid Complex Supplement
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Nature’s Craft/Sarayut Thaneerat/Getty.

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The thyroid gland plays a critical role in everything from energy production and metabolism to hormone regulation and cognitive function. Of course, persistent symptoms like fatigue, brain fog, or unexplained weight fluctuations should always be discussed with your doctor or endocrinologist first. But for those looking to support healthy thyroid function as part of their daily wellness routine, Nature Craft’s Thyroid Support Supplement may be worth adding to your supplement stack.

The formula is powered by kelp-derived iodine, a naturally occurring trace mineral essential for thyroid hormone production. Maintaining healthy iodine levels is associated with supporting energy levels, focus, metabolism, and overall well-being. When iodine levels are too low, some people may experience symptoms like sluggishness, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and brain fog.

Nature's Craft Herbal Thyroid Support Complex
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thyroid hormone production

In addition to iodine, the top-rated supplement also contains selenium, another important trace mineral known for its role in thyroid health and antioxidant support, along with L-tyrosine, an amino acid involved in dopamine production and cognitive function. Together, the ingredient blend is designed to help support healthy thyroid activity, mental clarity, and steady energy levels without relying on stimulants.

The once-daily capsules are easy to incorporate into an existing wellness routine, whether you’re looking to support focus during long workdays, maintain energy levels, or simply give your body additional nutritional support.

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3
Passenger on Rat Virus Cruise Moves Out of Biocontainment Unit
GOOD NEWS
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 05.14.26 12:48AM EDT 
CNN

The sole American cruise ship passenger who had tested positive for hantavirus and was being held in the biocontainment unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center has now tested negative. Dr. Stephen Cornfeld told CNN on Wednesday that he has since been moved into the quarantine unit with 15 other passengers of the Dutch vessel MV Hondius. Cornfeld was among 17 American passengers who were airlifted from the Canary Islands on a repatriation flight. The hantavirus outbreak has killed three people and left several others sick after infections of the Andes strain of the virus broke out in April while the ship was in the southern Atlantic. The Andes strain of hantavirus, unlike other strains, is able to spread between people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that the likelihood of “broad spread to the United States is considered extremely unlikely at this time,” adding that “clinicians should be aware of the potential for imported cases.”

Read it at CNN

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4
Cruise Ship Passenger Dies After Horrific Balcony Fall
HOLIDAY FROM HELL
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 05.14.26 5:35AM EDT 
Carnival Firenze
Carnival Firenze 2025 Carnival Cruise Line

A passenger has died after falling from his cabin’s balcony aboard a Carnival Cruise off the coast of the Bahamas. Staff threw a life ring to the man, and rescue teams eventually brought him back on board the boat. It is unclear whether he died in the water or after he returned to the ship. The incident took place on Tuesday as the Carnival Liberty vessel sailed from Celebration Key to Nassau. Staff aboard the boat are providing support to the man’s family, who were on vacation with him. It comes just two days after an 88-year-old passenger on another of the cruise line’s ships died at Celebration Key. Bahamian police say the woman, an American citizen, died after losing control of her mobility scooter, knocking her head against the hull of the docked Carnival Celebration, and plunging into the water. Neither victim has been identified.

Read it at TMZ

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Take Notes Like Never Before With a Tablet That Feels Like Writing on Paper
NEW LAUNCH
Scouted Staff
Published 05.06.26 8:22PM EDT 
The new reMarkable Paper Pure E-Tablet against a blue sky with clouds. There are notes on the tablet and notes above the tablet in the sky.
reMarkable

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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.

The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.

Remarkable Paper Pure Paper Tablet
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The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.

Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.

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5
Police Warn Drivers About Drunk Deer
BAMBI BENDER
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 05.14.26 6:48AM EDT 
A still of a video of a drunk deer shared by police in France, with the caption: "Not all road users are sober. The proof is in the picture."
Facebook

A police force issued an unusual springtime warning to drivers—to watch out for boozed-up deer wobbling into the road after gorging on fermented berries. The Gendarmerie de Saône-et-Loire, based in an area of central-eastern France famed for the wines and berries of Burgundy, said spring is “inebriation season” for wild animals. Deer feast on spring shoots and over-ripe fruit—leaving them, the force said, confused, unsteady, and a serious hazard on rural roads. “If Bambi has had a bit too much of that forest aperitif, now might not be the best time to drive as if you own the road,” the force posted on social media, as reported by the New York Times. Drivers were urged to slow down, stay alert, and “avoid sudden steering maneuvers.” To prove the point, the gendarmerie shared a video of one plainly hammered deer spinning frantically in circles before keeling backwards, righting itself, then staggering off into a field—only to start the entire performance again.

French social media users were quick to vouch for the deer’s condition, with one local insisting roe deer “absolutely love” alder buckthorn buds and routinely end up “drunk” and “wasted” by the side of the road.

Read it at New York Times

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6
Tourist Busted After Shocking Attack on Endangered Seal Caught on Camera
JUSTICE FOR LANI
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 05.14.26 6:10AM EDT 
Portrait of a Hawaiian monk seal, Monachus schauinslandi, About 60 Hawaiian monk seals live in the Midway Atoll in the Northwest of the archipelago in remote, uninhabited islands. The seals can reach a length of two meters and a weight of between 200-300 kilograms. They feed on reef fish, squid and lobsters, which can be found in shallow water. They are also able to eat their food in the open sea. The monk seals are extremely sensitive to human influence and under threat of extinction. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty

A man accused of throwing a rock at an endangered seal swimming off a beach in Hawaii has been arrested in Seattle, almost 3,000 miles away. Agents with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration charged 38-year-old Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk, a Washington state resident, with harassing a protected animal after witnesses in Lahaina, Maui, recorded footage of him allegedly throwing a large rock at the head of the seal, known as Lani, earlier this month. “In the cellphone video, a man can be seen holding the rock with one hand, aiming, and throwing it directly at the monk seal,” a criminal complaint reads. Witnesses described the rock, which only just missed the animal, as roughly the size of a coconut. When they confronted the man, he apparently said he “did not care and was ‘rich’ enough to pay any fines.” One angry local reportedly attacked the tourist after the incident. Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said any harassment of protected wildlife in the area would not be tolerated. “Lani is a reminder that humanity and the instinct to protect what is vulnerable are still values people can unite around,” he said.

Read it at Associated Press

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7
Former GOP Governor’s Son Dies in Plane Crash
TRAGIC LOSS
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 05.13.26 9:58PM EDT 
plane crash louisiana dan fordice
WLBT 3/Screenshot

Dan Fordice, the son of former Mississippi Governor Kirk Fordice, died in a single-engine plane crash near the Louisiana border on Tuesday. Fordice, a veteran and “passionate warbird pilot,” crashed at the Tallulah-Vicksburg Regional Airport in Madison Parish around 3 p.m., according to the New York Post. The 66-year-old aviation enthusiast had served in both the U.S. Army and the Mississippi National Guard as an engineer and special forces officer, according to the Vicksburg Post. After his military service, Fordice founded a nonprofit for Purple Heart veterans called the Warrior Bonfire Program. The Commemorative Air Force, a nonprofit dedicated to maintaining and flying historic World War II-era combat planes, celebrated his legacy as a member of the organization in a statement. “The Commemorative Air Force is deeply saddened by the loss of Dan Fordice, a valued CAF member, who was currently serving on the General Staff (our Board of Directors), a passionate warbird pilot, and a lifelong advocate for American veterans and military history,” the statement reads.

Read it at WLBT3

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8
Tragic Update on Second Missing U.S. Soldier Revealed
DEVASTATING LOSS
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 05.13.26 8:01PM EDT 
Mariyah Symone Collington
U.S. Army Europe and Africa

The remains of the second U.S. Army soldier who went missing during a training exercise in Morocco have been recovered, the Army announced in a press release on Wednesday. U.S. Air Force pararescuemen, in coordination with Moroccan Civil Protection and military mountaineers, recovered the remains of Spc. Mariyah Symone Collington from a coastal cave near the Cap Draa Training Area on Tuesday, according to the Army. Collington, 19, from Taveres, Florida, was assigned to Charlie Battery’s 5th Battalion as an air and missile defense crewmember. “The loss of Spc. Collington is a profound loss for the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command,” said Brig. Gen. Curtis King. “Her recovery closes the search for our two missing Soldiers, but our commitment to caring for their Families, friends, and teammates continues.” Collington had been awarded the Army Service Ribbon for her service. Collington and 1st Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., 27, went missing on May 2 during the annual African Lion joint training exercise. Key’s remains were recovered on Saturday by a military search team.

Read it at Associated Press

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Lelo’s Premium Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off During May
BUZZ WORTHY
Scouted Staff
Published 05.05.26 9:00PM EDT 
A close-up of a hand holding a blush pink LELO vibrator against bare skin, featuring a gold mirrored disc embossed with the LELO logo.
LELO

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

One of the rarest luxuries isn’t a destination or extravagant dinner—it’s an evening entirely your own. Make those solo (or partnered) nights at home a little more indulgent with Lelo’s luxury intimacy devices. The brand’s annual Masturbation Month sale is back, offering up to 50 percent off its most popular products designed to elevate self-care and pleasure. Plus, shoppers can save an extra 10 percent off with code YESYOUMAY10 at checkout.

Among the brand’s bestselling devices is the Sila Cruise, which features a wide mouthpiece and sonic wave technology designed for deeply satisfying external stimulation. With eight intensity levels ranging from soft and teasing to more powerful pulses, it offers a customizable experience that’s equal parts luxe and intuitive.

Sila Cruise Sonic Clitoral Massager
22% off during May
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Meanwhile, the Soraya 2 is engineered to deliver dual stimulation with customizable settings and an ergonomic design that adapts comfortably to your body. With twelve intensity levels and flexible features for a more personalized fit, it’s easy to see why it’s become one of the brand’s bestsellers.

Sorya 2 G-Spot and Clitoral Vibrator
20% off during May
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Unlike most male masturbators, the F1S V3 doesn’t try to simulate familiar sensations. Its sonic waves stimulate the entire phallus from every angle, with no thrusting required. Paired with the Lelo app, the toy uses real-time feedback to adjust the experience.

F1S V3 Pleasure Console
24% off during May
Shop At Lelo

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a partner, Lelo’s limited-time sale is the perfect excuse to upgrade your nighttime routine with a little extra luxury. After all, self-care comes in many forms—and right now, this one just happens to be up to 50 percent off.

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9
Drug Counselor Behind Matthew Perry’s Overdose Sentenced to Prison
DEADLY INTRODUCTION
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.13.26 4:28PM EDT 
Matthew Perry
Actor Matthew Perry arrives for 'The Circle' premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S. April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Carlo Allegri/REUTERS

The drug counselor tied to Matthew Perry’s fatal overdose was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison. Erik Fleming, a former film producer and addiction counselor, became the first of five defendants to plead guilty in connection to the Friends star’s 2023 ketamine overdose at his Los Angeles home. Fleming, 56, admitted to one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death. Prosecutors said Fleming introduced Perry to alleged dealer Jasveen Sangha—dubbed the “Ketamine Queen”—just two weeks before the actor died. Fleming then allegedly bought ketamine from Sangha, marked up the price, and resold it to Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa. Fleming immediately cooperated after investigators contacted him in 2024 and provided information about Sangha’s operation. Still, prosecutors argued his background as a drug counselor made the crime especially disturbing, given Perry’s “well-documented battle with drug addiction,” according to the sentencing memo. The final defendant to receive their sentencing for their role in Perry’s death is Iwasma, who admitted to injecting Perry with the fatal dose of ketamine. The former assistant is expected to be sentenced on June 10 and could face up to 15 years in prison.

Read it at New York Post

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10
Mom Who Poisoned Husband Then Wrote Grief Book Is Sentenced
TIME REVEALED
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.13.26 5:57PM EDT 
Published 05.13.26 5:56PM EDT 
FILE PHOTO: Kouri Richins, a Utah mother accused of fatally poisoning her husband, looks on during her murder trial at the Summit County Courthouse in Park City, Utah, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. Spenser Heaps/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Spenser Heaps/via REUTERS

Kouri Richins, who was convicted of murdering her husband and later writing a children’s book about grief, was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The mother of three was accused of poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, with a fatal dose of fentanyl in his cocktail in 2022. She was found guilty of his murder in March after a jury deliberated for just three hours. The Utah native was convicted of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, two counts of insurance fraud, and one count of forgery. The case drew more attention after it emerged that Richins had written a book titled Are You With Me just a year after her husband’s death to help children cope with grief. During the trial, the 35-year-old was accused of attempting to poison her husband multiple times, including an earlier attempt on Valentine’s Day with a fentanyl-laced sandwich. “She wanted to leave Eric Richins but did not want to leave his money,” said Brad Bloodworth, the Summit County prosecutor.

Read it at NBC News

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