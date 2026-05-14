Antarctic Scientist Evacuated After Alleged Knife Threats
An Antarctic research station scientist has been evacuated after allegedly threatening colleagues with a makeshift knife. “At approximately 7:20 p.m., local time, on April 13, a safety incident occurred at the Jang Bogo Science Station in Antarctica, where an overwintering research member threatened other members with a weapon,” the Korea Polar Research Institute (KOPRI) said in a statement, according to ABC News. CCTV footage showed other scientists running away as the man walked through the station with the large knife. He was held in isolation away from his 17 colleagues for nearly three weeks before being flown back to South Korea, with the long delay caused by poor weather conditions stopping authorities from reaching the base. Police are now investigating the incident, while KOPRI officials are providing psychological counseling for the remaining expeditioners at the station. “KOPRI feels a heavy sense of responsibility for this incident and deeply apologizes to the station members, their families, and the public,” KOPRI said in a statement.