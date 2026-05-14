World

Police Warn Drivers About Drunk Deer

BAMBI BENDER

Spring is “inebriation season”—and one woozy woodland creature has the video to prove it.

Tom Latchem
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

A still of a video of a drunk deer shared by police in France, with the caption: "Not all road users are sober. The proof is in the picture."
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A police force issued an unusual springtime warning to drivers—to watch out for boozed-up deer wobbling into the road after gorging on fermented berries. The Gendarmerie de Saône-et-Loire, based in an area of central-eastern France famed for the wines and berries of Burgundy, said spring is “inebriation season” for wild animals. Deer feast on spring shoots and over-ripe fruit—leaving them, the force said, confused, unsteady, and a serious hazard on rural roads. “If Bambi has had a bit too much of that forest aperitif, now might not be the best time to drive as if you own the road,” the force posted on social media, as reported by the New York Times. Drivers were urged to slow down, stay alert, and “avoid sudden steering maneuvers.” To prove the point, the gendarmerie shared a video of one plainly hammered deer spinning frantically in circles before keeling backwards, righting itself, then staggering off into a field—only to start the entire performance again.

French social media users were quick to vouch for the deer’s condition, with one local insisting roe deer “absolutely love” alder buckthorn buds and routinely end up “drunk” and “wasted” by the side of the road.

Read it at New York Times
Tom Latchem

Tom Latchem

Lead Global Correspondent

tom.latchem@thedailybeast.com

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