A police force issued an unusual springtime warning to drivers—to watch out for boozed-up deer wobbling into the road after gorging on fermented berries. The Gendarmerie de Saône-et-Loire, based in an area of central-eastern France famed for the wines and berries of Burgundy, said spring is “inebriation season” for wild animals. Deer feast on spring shoots and over-ripe fruit—leaving them, the force said, confused, unsteady, and a serious hazard on rural roads. “If Bambi has had a bit too much of that forest aperitif, now might not be the best time to drive as if you own the road,” the force posted on social media, as reported by the New York Times. Drivers were urged to slow down, stay alert, and “avoid sudden steering maneuvers.” To prove the point, the gendarmerie shared a video of one plainly hammered deer spinning frantically in circles before keeling backwards, righting itself, then staggering off into a field—only to start the entire performance again.

French social media users were quick to vouch for the deer’s condition, with one local insisting roe deer “absolutely love” alder buckthorn buds and routinely end up “drunk” and “wasted” by the side of the road.

New York Times