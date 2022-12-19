CHEAT SHEET
Police Searching for Missing Pregnant Mom and 3 Sons
Authorities in Australia have launched an urgent search after a pregnant mother and her three boys went missing on Sunday. Police in the eastern state of New South Wales say Elizabeth Harpley, 36, and her three boys aged between 5 and 10 were last seen at a park in Koshigaya Park in the Sydney suburb of Campbelltown. “Family and police hold serious concerns for their welfare, as the children live with conditions that require medication, which they do not currently have in their possession,” police said on Facebook. The statement added that authorities believe the family are with a 49-year-old man who is known to them, and they may be traveling in a red Jeep.