Author Hank Green Reveals His ‘Heavy’ Cancer News
Beloved YouTube star and best-selling author Hank Green announced he has Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, in a video he posted on Friday. He revealed he had several risk factors for the disease, including medications he has taken, an autoimmune disease, and a previous mononucleosis diagnosis as a kid. But he made clear he has “one of the most treatable” types of cancer and caught it early. While he remained upbeat for most of the video, he said he’s processing the news privately in a “deeper, more emotional way” and it was too “heavy” to share the impacts on his personal life publicly. Green said he has no symptoms but anticipates chemotherapy will disrupt his ability to continue making videos. “I’m playing it by ear,” he said. “I know that I’m going to feel like garbage.” VidCon, an annual convention for creators Green co-founded, sent love to the “go-to science guy” on Twitter. Green asked his fans to send him movie, TV, and video game recommendations—but no bummers—and pictures of pelicans.