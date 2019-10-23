CHEAT SHEET
Check It Twice
Consider Your Stockings Stuffed With Avon’s Just-Launched Holiday Gift Guide
No soul among us can say they haven’t desperately thrown a hodge-podge assortment of mini candies, socks, gift cards, and tiny hand sanitizers into a stocking at 11:55 PM on Christmas Eve. If you – er, Santa –want to really stun this holiday season, peep Avon’s just-launched Holiday guide.
There are products that work at any budget. Avon’s Moisture Therapy Intensive Healing And Repair Hand Cream ($2.50) is great for keeping winter-parched skin at bay. A trio of sheet masks ($7.99) can be gifted to one lucky recipient, or split up. This four-in-one highlighter palette ($12) helps her enter the new year with a serious glow. The Anew Vitamin C serum ($44) lets her try one of the trendiest skincare ingredients of the year. And if you’re got someone who has absolutely topped the “Nice” list, the Anew Ultimate Regimen set ($55) is a start-to-finish skin routine, with a serum, day cream, night cream, and eye cream.
If your stockings are still sagging, the Avon holiday gift guide is split by price point (starting with gifts under $10) so you can fill every one to the brim. | Shop at Avon >
