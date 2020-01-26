‘Bad Boys for Life’ Continues to Soar, ‘The Gentlemen’ Wanes

Read it at Variety
STX’s The Gentlemen lagged behind Sony’s Bad Boys For Life, which continued to top the charts in its second weekend in theaters after bringing in $34 million. The Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-led action comedy surpassed the $100 million mark and secured No. 1 for the second consecutive weekend, reaching $120 million in the U.S. The Gentlemen, another action comedy aimed at male audiences, debuted in fourth place and garnered $11 million from 2,165 venues and $22.5 million at the international box office. The Guy Ritchie-directed film starring Matthew McConaughey landed a “B+” CinemaScore from audiences.